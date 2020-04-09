"If you build it, they will come."
Roanoke turf specialist Murray Cook hopes that will be the case.
The quote comes from the 1989 movie, "Field of Dreams," a film based on the novel "Shoeless Joe."
The setting for the movie was a field in the town of Dyersville, Iowa, where Major League Baseball has scheduled an Aug. 13 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, and is building a MLB-certified ballpark near the site of the field used in the move, .
That was before the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic and its unsettling impact on professional sports, not to mention daily life across all continents.
"We're living in a new world aren't we?" Cook said. "We've got some things teed up but, obviously, our international [projects] have taken a hit."
Cook, who grew up in Salem, is the field consultant for BrightView Sports Turf Division, the official field consultant for Major League Baseball.
It's a far cry from his days in Salem, when he lived just off the Boulevard, which runs parallel to the stadium now known as Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park.
"My granddad took me to the games there when I was 9, 10, 11 years old," he said. "I started working there when I was 13."
He worked on the grounds crew and was among the first responders in the summer of 1974, when Salem Pirates outfielder Alfredo Edmead was killed in an on-field collision with teammate Pablo Cruz.
It's hard not to be sentimental when he drives past the old ballpark.
"I just love it," he said. "I've been to so many fields that they've torn down. You know the Olympics that we've worked on in Beijing, Athens … those baseball fields have all been torn down."
While he worked on the field plenty, Cook did not play baseball in high school. Although, that changed when he graduated and attended North Carolina Wesleyan.
"I pitched there for a couple of years," he said. "It's funny because I walked on. All I had done before that was pitch batting practice to the guys in Salem. I could throw pretty good."
By Cook's count, he has been to 62 countries. In 2014, he was at the season-opening game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in Sydney, Australia.
"It meant flipping a cricket field into a baseball field," Cook said. "That was probably the big develop where I kind of said. 'This was kind of cool. What else can we do?'
"The next thing you knew, the powers that be in the commissioner's office and players union got together and said, 'Let's pick some more sites."
A game between the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins in 2016 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was the next choice. Cook and his associates turned an old golf course into a 12,500-seat baseball stadium in 120 days.
"We also had to do the locker rooms, clubhouses, media tent and all the broadcast compound areas," Cook said.
"Moving along, we said, 'OK, we haven't played in Europe yet. We've been looking at London for a while.'"
That turned into a series featuring the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.
"They turned Queen Elizabeth Stadium into a baseball park in 22 days," Cook said. "The first 16 days it rained. That was a tough one."
The Cardinals and Cubs were scheduled to play in London this year. However, the event scheduled for this summer has been canceled and has not been rescheduled for next year.
The Dyersville site has been putting on events in recent years but there was a difference between the movie site and MLB baseball field standards.
On the movie site, the distance from home plate to the center field cornfield was 300 feet. Moreover, the elevation in right field was from 3 1/2 to 4 feet higher than the plate area.
"We'd have to go in and rip it out, and they didn't want to ruin the integrity of the field," Cook said. "It's a tourist site and I think they said they bring in 100,000 people per year."
A business named "Go the Distance" owns the property.
"When people get dropped off at the ballpark for the game, they'll be able to go through the movie site, walk through a trail of corn and around the back of the field to the ballpark we're building," Cook said.
The new stadium will seat 8,000.
It's more of a temporary venue than a stadium, which raises the question of how a groundskeeper makes the transition to builder.
"These unique projects could not come to life without the vision of the commissioner's office, the help of our architect, Populous, … and our event manager, BaAM Productions," Cook said.
In recent years, he has been involved in the MLB Little League Classic, which was played for the first time in 2017 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in the middle of the Little League World Series.
"We took a minor-league ballpark and turned it into a major-league ballpark for 2,500 people," Cook said. "That's for all the players, coaches and families of the Little League World Series."
It's held at Bowman Field, the second oldest minor-league field in the country and home to the Williamsport Cross Cutters, the Philadelphia Phillies' Single A affiliate.
"We had to build tent structures to support batting tunnels and all of the other things that a major-league ballpark would need to put on a game," Cook said.
It's hard to say exactly where Cook acquired his expertise.
"I worked at a lot of minor-league parks," he said. "When I moved to Florida in 1989 and took over the job at the Braves-Expos complex, that's when things really kicked off.
"There were hard times. There were glory times, too. That was the first dual-use spring training complex. From that point on, whenever they build a new spring training facilities, it's for two teams. It's cheaper."
Sometimes, he's accompanied by his wife, Donna. They have three children all between the ages of 30 and 33. They also have taken part in foster care.
"I enjoy what I do," said Cook, who occasionally stops by Kiwanis Park and offers feedback when asked.
"What we do is create a lot of good times for a lot of people and it's fun."
