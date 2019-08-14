SIMMERING SOX: Jagger Rusconi hit a two-out, tie-breaking single in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 1,888 at Haley Toyota Field.
With their fourth consecutive win, the Sox (30-21 second half) maintained their 2.5-game advantage in the Carolina League’s Northern Division over Potomac. The Nationals beat Myrtle Beach 7-0 on Wednesday.
DECISIVE FRAME: The Sox and Keys were tied 5-5 entering the bottom of the seventh. Two-out walks to Victor Acosta and Devin Granberg prompted Frederick to make a pitching change, bringing in right-hander Tim Naughton to face the switch-hitting Rusconi.
Rusconi worked a 3-1 count before sending a sharp ground ball through the middle that scored Acosta.
Elih Marrero added an RBI single to tack on an insurance run.
WELCOME TO THE LINEUP: Added to the Salem roster Tuesday, shortstop Grant Williams saw his first Carolina League action Wednesday, batting ninth in the Sox order.
He made an immediate impact, lacing a double in his first at-bat leading off the bottom of the third inning. He came around to score the game’s first run on Ryan Fitzgerald’s single.
In the sixth, Williams singled and scored again. He then reached on an infield hit seventh to finish 3 for 4.
A 10th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Kennesaw State, Williams began the season in Greenville, where he hit .265 in 104 games. He’s known for solid defense and contact hitting.
STREAK PAUSED: Sox right-hander Dylan Thompson entered Wednesday having won his past two starts, but he didn’t last long enough to make it three in a row.
Thompson labored through 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out four, walked none and did not receive a decision.
LOOSE ENDS: Salem’s Andrew Politi and Dominic LoBrutto combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. …Acosta hit his second home run of the season — a solo shot in the fourth inning. … A night after cracking two home runs, Salem first baseman Pedro Castellanos legged out an RBI triple in the fifth. … Salem’s Keith Curcio tied the game at 5-5 with his RBI double in the fifth. … Salem and Frederick have combined for 49 hits in the first two games of this series.
ON DECK: The Sox and Keys conclude their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with Salem LHP Jhonathan Diaz (7-6, 4.10) scheduled to face Frederick RHP Ofelky Peralta (1-2, 6.59).
|Frederick Keys
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Cole Billingsley
|CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Zach Jarrett
|LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Robert Neustrom
|RF
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Patrick Dorrian
|3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|J.C. Escarra
|1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Cadyn Grenier
|SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Sean Miller
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|a- Chris Clare
|PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Will Robertson
|DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Daniel Fajardo
|C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|.255
BATTING
2B: Fajardo (4, De Jesus); Neustrom (5, Schellenger).
TB: Billingsley 2; Dorrian 2; Fajardo 3; Grenier; Miller; Neustrom 3.
RBI: Dorrian (22); Fajardo (9).
2-out RBI: Fajardo.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Fajardo 2; Escarra 2; Billingsley 3.
GIDP: Dorrian.
Team RISP: 2-for-11.
Team LOB: 11.
BASERUNNING
CS: Billingsley (5, 2nd base by De Jesus/Sciortino).
FIELDING
E: Dorrian 2 (5, throw, throw).
Outfield assists: Jarrett (Corcino at home).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.281
|Pedro Castellanos
|1B
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Devlin Granberg
|LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Edgar Corcino
|RF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.317
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|Nick Sciortino
|C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.166
|Jagger Rusconi
|2B
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|4
|1
|2
|10
|7
|13
|.260
BATTING
2B: Rusconi (16, Bishop); Curcio (17, Bishop); Corcino (18, Joyner); Nishioka (13, Joyner).
3B: Benge (2, Bishop).
HR: Castellanos 2 (9, 1st inning off Bishop, 1 on, 1 out, 5th inning off Bishop, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Benge 4; Castellanos 9; Corcino 3; Curcio 3; Granberg; Nishioka 2; Rusconi 3; Sciortino.
RBI: Benge 2 (28); Castellanos 3 (70); Corcino 2 (46); Granberg (3); Nishioka (32); Sciortino (13).
2-out RBI: Benge 2; Sciortino.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rusconi 2; Castellanos; Fitzgerald; Sciortino 2.
Team RISP: 6-for-17.
Team LOB: 10.
FIELDING
E: Granberg (1, fielding); Fitzgerald 2 (18, fielding, throw).
DP: (Benge-Rusconi-Castellanos).
|Frederick Keys
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Cameron Bishop (L, 1-9)
|4.1
|7
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4.80
|Reed Hayes
|1.2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4.50
|Tyler Joyner
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|11.00
|Totals
|8.0
|14
|11
|10
|7
|13
|2
|4.45
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 7-9)
|5.2
|8
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|3.99
|Anyelo Gomez (H, 3)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|Zach Schellenger
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6.60
|Totals
|9.0
|10
|3
|1
|4
|10
|0
|3.97
Pitches-strikes: Bishop 97-57; Hayes 38-20; Joyner 45-31; De Jesus 102-67; Gomez, A 19-11; Schellenger 31-20.
Groundouts-flyouts: Bishop 5-3; Hayes 1-1; Joyner 0-0; De Jesus 6-1; Gomez, A 3-0; Schellenger 1-1.
Batters faced: Bishop 24; Hayes 11; Joyner 10; De Jesus 27; Gomez, A 5; Schellenger 9.
Inherited runners-scored: Hayes 2-1; Gomez, A 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Steven Hodgins. 1B: Thomas Fornarola.
Weather: 83 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 7 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 7:09 PM.
T: 3:18.
Att: 1,204.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.