NOT TONIGHT: The Salem Red Sox managed just one run in the first inning and could not stop Down East’s offense as they were beaten by the Wood Ducks, 6-1, Friday night at Haley Toyota Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,679.
Salem dropped the deciding match of the three-game series and lost a series for only the second time in the season’s second half. It was also the first time in the second half the Sox have dropped consecutive games. Salem’s only notable was offense was Victor Acosta’s and Tanner Nishioka’s pair of singles.
MISLEADING FIRST: Salem started fast in the first inning as three straight one-out singles, including an RBI knock from Pedro Castellanos, gave them a 1-0 lead. The Red Sox eventually loaded the bases but stranded all three runners. They were unable to duplicate their first inning success for the remainder of the game, managing just five more hits spread over the final eight innings.
OPPORTUNISTIC HITTING: Down East was able to capitalize on both errors the Red Sox committed, as three of the six runs Salem pitchers allowed were unearned. A throwing error by Garrett Benge in the third resulted in two unearned runs and another Benge error in the fifth led to one more unearned Down East score.
A SPOT START: The Red Sox called on Andrew Politi for a spot start on Friday. Typically a reliever, the right-hander threw a season-high 80 pitches and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks. Thad Ward, Boston’s 30th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, had been listed as the scheduled Salem starter for the last two days but ceded his turn in the rotation to Politi. Friday’s outing was Politi’s second start of the season among 25 appearances. His first start came in his last appearance, four shutout innings in a 1-0 win in Wilmington on June 12.
ON DECK: The Sox will load up the bus and head south for a three-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Saturday . Salem will start LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (6-6, 4.04 ERA) in game one while the Pelicans have not yet announced their starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.