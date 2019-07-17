LATE-INNING HEROICS: Jagger Rusconi smacked a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Salem Red Sox the lead and they went on to drop the Down East Wood Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Haley Toyota Field. Salem took game one of the three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 1,544.
After the Salem bullpen allowed a run in the top of the eighth to tie the game at two, Nick Sciortino struck out to lead off the inning but reached first base when the third strike got past Down East catcher Sam Huff. Sciortino took second on another wild pitch and then scored on Rusconi’s one-out line drive single to left. The Sox grabbed an insurance run when Victor Acosta singled in Rusconi with two outs and Andrew Schwaab worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to shut the door and earn his seventh save.
LIVING ON THE EDGE: Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz allowed a leadoff home run to Bubba Thompson in the first inning but held Down East off the scoreboard from that point on. Diaz tossed 5.2 innings with one run allowed on five hits, four walks and three strikeouts. He worked in and out of trouble for the entirety of his start, stranding six runners through his first five innings of work and exiting with a runner on first base and two outs in the sixth when he was lifted for Hunter Smith. That base runner was immediately erased, however, as Sciortino caught Down East’s J.P. Martinez attempting to steal second to end the inning.
HE’S HOT: Despite being saddled with a no decision, Diaz continued a blistering stretch with his strong start on Wednesday night. The southpaw has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last six outings but has only two wins to show for it. Beginning with his start against the Wood Ducks on June 21, Diaz has surrendered only three earned runs over 35.2 innings, good for an ERA of 0.76.
ODDS AND ENDS: Down East’s Yanio Perez went 4-for-4 with an RBI single that tied the game in the top of the eighth inning but did not score a run in the game…the Red Sox improved to 18-8 in the second half, the best second half record in the Carolina League.
ON DECK: The Red Sox and Wood Ducks play game two of the three-game series on Thursday night with Salem starting RHP Dylan Thompson (2-6, 6.59 ERA). Down East has not yet announced its starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field.