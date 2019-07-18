AN EARLY HOLE LEADS TO A LOSS: The Salem Red Sox trailed from the get go as the Down East Wood Ducks plated three runs in the first inning and cruised to a 7-5 win over the Sox in front of an announced crowd of 2,531, Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Down East loaded the bases with only one out in the top of the first and used a two-run single from Yanio Perez and an RBI groundout by J.P. Martinez to grab the 3-0 lead. Salem cut the lead down to one on a two-run double from Charlie Madden in the second but the Wood Ducks answered in the top of the third. Yohel Pozo drove in two with a double and then scored on a Josh Altmann single, pushing the lead to 6-2. They added to that advantage again in the eighth on a Disobel Arias single that stretched the score to 7-2.
A LATE GASP: Trailing 7-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases on a Pedro Castellanos walk, an Edgar Corcino double and a Dylan Hardy walk. Following a four-minute delay for a skunk running on the field, Nick Lovullo popped out and Madden struck out, calling up Michael Osinski with Salem down to its last out. He cranked a bases-clearing double off the wall in left-center field to bring the Sox within two. That was as close as the Sox could get, however, as Jagger Rusconi struck out looking in the next at bat to end the game.
BAFFLED BY BRENNAN: In just his second Carolina League start, Tim Brennan frustrated the Salem offense over six innings of two-run ball. He retired 13 of the last 16 batters he faced and just one runner advanced past first base after the two-run second inning. The first-year pro was called up to Down East on July 10 after going 7-3 with a 3.58 ERA for Low-A Hickory.
TRENDING DOWN: Dylan Thompson was roughed up for six runs, five of which were earned, on nine hits and three walks over his five innings on Thursday night. It was the third consecutive start and the fourth time in his last five that he allowed five runs or more. The right hander was signed by the Red Sox in May after beginning the season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association.
ODDS AND ENDS: Red Sox pitchers combined to walk six batters and hit two more. Only two of the batters issued free passes came around to score. The Wood Ducks went 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on the base paths. They left the bases loaded on two separate occasions . Rusconi turned 23 on Thursday and went 0-for-4 with a walk on his birthday.
ON DECK: The Red Sox and Wood Ducks will conclude both this three-game series and their season series on Friday night.
Salem is 5-4 against Down East in the second half after going 0-7 against the Wood Ducks in the first half. RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox against Down East RHP Reid Anderson (4-5, 4.02). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Haley Toyota Field.