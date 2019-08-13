ROCK ’EM, SOCK ’EM: Salem Red Sox first baseman Pedro Castellanos continued his recent power binge, homering twice in the first five innings of Tuesday’s game against the Frederick Keys in front of an announced crowd of 1,204 at Haley Toyota Field.
The opener of the three-game Carolina League series was not over at press time.
LOCKED IN: Through his first 87 games of this season, Castellanos had a grand total of one home run.
After the fifth inning Tuesday, he had nine, tying Edgar Corcino for the team lead.
The transformation began on July 17, when he connected in a home game against Down East. Ten days later, Castellanos went deep twice against Myrtle Beach, then homered again the next night.
On Tuesday, Castellanos staked the Sox to a 2-0 lead with a no-doubter to left field in the first inning. He led off the fifth by crushing a 2-0 pitch from Frederick starter Cameron Bishop over the wall in left-center. That extended Salem’s lead to 5-2.
CHANGING PROFILE? Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Castellanos entered the season rated as the No. 27 prospect in the Boston organization by Baseball America.
The publication’s scouting report said: “Castellanos defies expectations. He’s a big man who looks like he should feature plenty of power while having holes in his swing. … For now, he features an atypical corner profile of a potential plus hit tool with well below-average in-game power.”
With eight blasts in a 24-game span, Castellanos might be rewriting that assessment.
SOLID EFFORT: Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus entered Tuesday on a three-game losing streak, but he put the Sox in a good position with his effort.
Only one of the three runs De Jesus allowed was earned. He surrendered eight hits over his 5 2/3-inning stint, striking out seven and walking two.
When he was removed in the sixth inning, De Jesus handed the Salem bullpen a 6-3 lead.
MORE MOVES: Infielder Grant Williams was added to the Salem roster on Tuesday. When Williams appears in a game, he’ll become the 52th player used by the Sox this season — a franchise record, according to team historian Jim Fulton.
ON DECK: The Sox and Keys continue their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (5-8, 6.01) slated to face Frederick RHP Blaine Knight (1-9, 5.63).