MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After a power outage suspended Sunday night’s game at TicketReturn.com Field, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans finished off the game by downing the Salem Red Sox 6-1 on Monday evening. Salem recovered in the regularly scheduled game that followed to win 5-1 and take the rubber game of the three-game series.
On Sunday night, Myrtle Beach took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Delvin Zinn. That lead swelled to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth as Carlos Sepulveda laced a two-run single to center. Salem got a run back in the top of the seventh when Nick Sciortino scored Jagger Rusconi when he reached on a fielding error by Pelicans shortstop Aramis Ademan. However, Myrtle Beach stretched its advantage in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Zinn. When Sox reliever Joan Martinez walked Cam Balego, he uncorked a wild pitch that advanced Zinn to third base. Sox catcher Sciortino’s throw to third sailed into left field, allowing Zinn to score to make it 6-1.
When the game resumed Monday evening, Chad Hockin tossed two scoreless innings to finish off the Sox. Paul Richan (10-4) earned the win for Myrtle Beach, tying him for the most wins in the Carolina League this season with Carolina’s Nelson Hernandez.
In the nightcap, Pedro Castellanos got the Sox off to a good start with an RBI triple off Pelicans starter Erich Uelmen for a quick 1-0 lead. Charlie Madden took over from there as he provided the rest of the offense with a pair of two-run singles in the fourth and sixth to extend the lead to 5-0. Jimmy Herron scored on a Ryan Fitzgerald fielding error in the bottom of the sixth, but Hunter Smith recorded the final six outs to preserve the Sox win. Jhonathan Diaz upped his record to 5-6 with five shutout innings, while Uelmen dropped to 4-3 after allowing three runs on five hits in five innings.
ON DECK: Salem returns to Haley Toyota Field on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to open a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set with the Winston-Salem Dash. Right-hander Dylan Thompson (3-7, 6.58 ERA) gets the ball for the Red Sox, while Konnor Pilkington (2-6, 5.46 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Dash.