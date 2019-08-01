WOODBRIDGE —
Potomac’s Jakson Reetz walked with the bases loaded in the final inning to give the Nationals a 4-3 win and a sweep of Thursday’s doubleheader with Salem.
Nick Raquet tossed a seven-inning complete game for the Nationals as they took the opener from the Red Sox by 6-2 .
The Red Sox opened the first game’s scoring when Michael Osinski laced an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.
Ryan Fitzgerald added an RBI triple and Keith Curcio chipped in a run-scoring sacrifice fly to increase Salem’s lead to 3-0 in the fifth.
But the Nationals rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles from Kyle Marinconz and Jack Sundberg, sandwiched around an RBI sacrifice fly from Gilbert Lara.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sox reliever Joan Martinez allowed a one-out double to Lara and a single to Sundberg that put runners on the corners.
After Sundberg stole second base, Martinez intentionally walked Aldrem Corredor to load the bases, but walked Reetz on a 3-2 pitch with two out to end the game.
In the nightcap, pitcher Nick Raquet scattered two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in the opener for Potomac, evening his record at 8-8 on the season.
Salem scored two runs in the top of the third inning on a two-run double from Edgar Corcino to take a 2-1 lead.
The Nationals responded with three runs in the fourth when Sundberg reached on a throwing error that scored Omar Meregildo, and a two-run single from Gage Canning.
Meregildo and Marinconz each added RBI singles in the fifth to account for the final margin.
ON DECK: Salem returns home to begin a six-game homestand, featuring two separate three-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats.
The first game of the series starts Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field. Starters have yet to be announced.