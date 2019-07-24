The Salem Red Sox suffered a frustrating 8-6 Carolina League loss to Winston-Salem on Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field, squandering a four-run lead as the Dash scored six times in the last two innings.
Strong start: The Red Sox bats were hot early. In the bottom of the second inning, Nick Sciortino’s double to left center was followed by an RBI-single to center by shortstop Korby Batesole off Dash starter Zach Lewis. Infielder Garrett Benge then took advantage of a high fastball to send a two-run homer over the right field fence.
Scoring continued in the third for Salem, with a two-RBI double from second baseman Nick Lovullo.
Mixed review: While the Red Sox are only 5-5 in their last 10 games, they still hold a four game lead in the second half Northern Division standings. Salem’s 21-12 mark also tops the entire league.
Ward returns: After missing his last start due to a hand injury, Red Sox pitcher Thad Ward produced an impressive five innings of work.
Despite yielding a run in the top of the second, Ward found his way out of tricky situations in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, leaving the game with a 5-1 lead. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out four.
Bullpen struggles: Sox relievers Andrew Politi, Andrew Schwaab, and Algenis Martinez followed Ward on the mound. Politi gave up four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings of work, while Schwaab surrendered five hits and four runs in his one inning.
Martinez allowed a run when he balked while facing his first batter.
Numbers game: Attendance at Tuesday’s ball game reached 1,878. Of the 47 home games so far, 25 have had an attendance of less than 2,000.
ON DECK: Salem closes its three game series with the Dash at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.