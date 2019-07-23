SETTLING DOWN: Salem starting pitcher Dylan Thompson pumped his fist when he got Winston-Salem centerfielder Steele Walker to strike out at the end of the sixth on a full count.
It capped off a strong six innings for the starting pitcher, who ended his July struggles in a 7-0 win on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Salem (46-53, 21-11 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back Tuesday night with Thompson handling his end on the mound against a team that beat him up earlier this season (five runs off 10 hits).
Thompson came into the game having given up at least five runs in each of his last three starts. He was much sharper in Tuesday’s series-opener scattering two hits and a pair of walks over six innings with three strikeouts.
The top of the order for Winston-Salem was 1 for 8 against Thompson. The Dash had only one base-runner reach second base against the starter.
BOOM: Salem right fielder Edgar Corcino put an exclamation mark on the victory in the eight inning with a towering three-run home run to put the Red Sox up 7-0. Corcino went 2-4 for his ninth multi-hit game of the season. Corcino leads the team with eight home runs (Marcus Wilson hit eight home runs with Salem this season, but was called up to Portland).
CATCHING UP: Salem catcher Charlie Madden gave his team a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a hard hit double to centerfield. Madden tied a career-high with four RBIs in a 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach on Monday. Madden, who went 1 for 4 on Tuesday night, didn’t strike out for the first time in five games.
END OF THE LINE: Shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald’s second 11-game hit streak of the season came to an end on Tuesday night. Fitzgerald was 0-3 with an RBI. He grounded into an inning-ending double play with a runner on first base in the fifth inning. He knocked in a run when he came up to bat with the bases loaded in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Fitzgerald came into the game hitting .298 with a home run and team-leading 54 RBIs.
ON DECK: The Sox continue their three-game series against Winston-Salem with Thaddeus Ward (1-1; 1.93) scheduled to pitch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.