WILMINGTON, Del. — Marcus Wilson blasted a two-run homer and Daniel Gonzalez twirled 6 1/3 strong innings to lift the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Keith Curcio led off the game with a double to center off Wilmington starter Jonathan Bowlan, and was eventually driven in by a sacrifice fly to left from Ryan Fitzgerald.
The next five innings saw very little offense as Gonzalez and Bowlan kept the bats in check. In the seventh inning, however, Salem increased their lead to 3-0 as Fitzgerald led off with a single and was brought home by Marcus Wilson’s eighth homer of the season.
The Blue Rocks finally got to Gonzalez in the bottom of the frame when MJ Melendez led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Cristian Perez.
The Sox brought on Zach Schellenger, who finished the inning and then worked out of a two-on, one-out game in the eighth. After Schellenger walked Colby Schultz with two out in the ninth inning, Andrew Schwaab came on to induce a game-ending force out from Rudy Martin.
Gonzalez earned the win for the Sox, allowing only one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of work, walking two and striking out four to run his record to 4-6. Bowlan was saddled with his first loss of the season despite a respectable seven-inning effort, giving up three runs on only four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Schwaab notched his fifth save of the season.
ON DECK: For the second time in four days, the Sox and Blue Rocks will play a doubleheader with the second game serving as the makeup for the July 8th contest that was suspended by weather in Salem two days prior.
Jhonathan Diaz (4-6, 5.09) gets the scheduled start for Salem in game one, facing Wilmington’s Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.89). First pitch of the opener is set for 4:35 p.m. with the nightcap to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Pedro Castellanos
|1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Marcus Wilson
|RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Edgar Corcino
|LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Garrett Benge
|DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Michael Osinski
|3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Samuel Miranda
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Tanner Nishioka
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Nick Lovullo
|2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|.261
BATTING
2B: Curcio (8, Bowlan); Nishioka (11, Bowlan).
HR: Wilson (8, 7th inning off Bowlan, 1 on, 0 out).
TB: Curcio 2; Fitzgerald; Nishioka 2; Wilson 4.
RBI: Fitzgerald (50); Wilson 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Castellanos.
SF: Fitzgerald.
Team RISP: 0-for-3.
Team LOB: 1.
BASERUNNING
CS: Corcino (2, 2nd base by Bowlan/Melendez).
FIELDING
E: Curcio (4, throw).
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Kyle Kasser
|2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Blake Perkins
|RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Brewer Hicklen
|CF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Dennicher Carrasco
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|MJ Melendez
|C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Nick Pratto
|1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Cristian Perez
|SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Colby Schultz
|LF-3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Offerman Collado
|3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Rudy Martin
|LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|.211
BATTING
TB: Hicklen 2; Kasser; Melendez; Perez; Perkins, B.
RBI: Perez (27).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Carrasco 3; Melendez; Kasser.
SAC: Perkins, B.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 8.
BASERUNNING
SB: Melendez (6, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Miranda, S); Hicklen (31, 2nd base off Schellenger/Miranda, S).
CS: Perkins, B (6, 2nd base by Schellenger/Miranda, S).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Daniel Gonzalez (W, 4-6)
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|3.92
|Zach Schellenger (H, 1)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|9.00
|Andrew Schwaab (S, 5)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.08
|Totals
|9.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|4.08
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Jonathan Bowlan (L, 3-1)
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
|2.16
|Holden Capps
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1.64
|Totals
|9.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|1
|3.13
HBP: Collado (by Schellenger).
Pitches-strikes: Gonzalez, D 96-62; Schellenger 31-18; Schwaab 2-1; Bowlan 98-63; Capps 26-18.
Groundouts-flyouts: Gonzalez, D 6-7; Schellenger 1-1; Schwaab 1-0; Bowlan 6-3; Capps 1-0.
Batters faced: Gonzalez, D 25; Schellenger 10; Schwaab; Bowlan 25; Capps 6.
Inherited runners-scored: Schellenger 1-0; Schwaab 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Kyle Nichol.
Weather: 87 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 10 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch: 6:36 PM.
T: 2:36.
Att: 3,117.
Venue: Frawley Stadium.