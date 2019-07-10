WILMINGTON, Del. — Marcus Wilson blasted a two-run homer and Daniel Gonzalez twirled 6 1/3 strong innings to lift the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Keith Curcio led off the game with a double to center off Wilmington starter Jonathan Bowlan, and was eventually driven in by a sacrifice fly to left from Ryan Fitzgerald.

The next five innings saw very little offense as Gonzalez and Bowlan kept the bats in check. In the seventh inning, however, Salem increased their lead to 3-0 as Fitzgerald led off with a single and was brought home by Marcus Wilson’s eighth homer of the season.

The Blue Rocks finally got to Gonzalez in the bottom of the frame when MJ Melendez led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Cristian Perez.

The Sox brought on Zach Schellenger, who finished the inning and then worked out of a two-on, one-out game in the eighth. After Schellenger walked Colby Schultz with two out in the ninth inning, Andrew Schwaab came on to induce a game-ending force out from Rudy Martin.

Gonzalez earned the win for the Sox, allowing only one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of work, walking two and striking out four to run his record to 4-6. Bowlan was saddled with his first loss of the season despite a respectable seven-inning effort, giving up three runs on only four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Schwaab notched his fifth save of the season.

ON DECK: For the second time in four days, the Sox and Blue Rocks will play a doubleheader with the second game serving as the makeup for the July 8th contest that was suspended by weather in Salem two days prior.

Jhonathan Diaz (4-6, 5.09) gets the scheduled start for Salem in game one, facing Wilmington’s Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.89). First pitch of the opener is set for 4:35 p.m. with the nightcap to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Salem 
(39-48)
100000200  341
Wilmington 
(53-36)
000000100  160
W:
 
Gonzalez (4-6, 3.92) ;
 
L:
 
Bowlan (3-1, 2.16) ;
 
SV:
 
Schwaab (5)
HR:
 
SAL:
 
Wilson (8) .
Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Keith CurcioCF411100000.245
Pedro Castellanos1B400000000.276
Ryan FitzgeraldSS311000101.303
Marcus WilsonRF411001202.333
Edgar CorcinoLF200000010.281
Garrett BengeDH300000001.258
Michael Osinski3B300000000.267
Samuel MirandaC300000003.238
Tanner Nishioka2B301100002.239
    Nick Lovullo2B000000000.224
Totals2934201319.261
 

BATTING
2B: Curcio (8, Bowlan); Nishioka (11, Bowlan).
HR: Wilson (8, 7th inning off Bowlan, 1 on, 0 out).
TB: Curcio 2; Fitzgerald; Nishioka 2; Wilson 4.
RBI: Fitzgerald (50); Wilson 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Castellanos.
SF: Fitzgerald.
Team RISP: 0-for-3.
Team LOB: 1.

BASERUNNING
CS: Corcino (2, 2nd base by Bowlan/Melendez).

FIELDING
E: Curcio (4, throw).

Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Kyle Kasser2B401000000.212
Blake PerkinsRF301000001.215
Brewer HicklenCF402000000.283
Dennicher CarrascoDH400000001.245
MJ MelendezC311000012.176
Nick Pratto1B400000001.174
Cristian PerezSS401000101.265
Colby SchultzLF-3B300000011.185
Offerman Collado3B100000010.233
    Rudy MartinLF100000000.167
Totals3116000137.211
 

BATTING
TB: Hicklen 2; Kasser; Melendez; Perez; Perkins, B.
RBI: Perez (27).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Carrasco 3; Melendez; Kasser.
SAC: Perkins, B.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING
SB: Melendez (6, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Miranda, S); Hicklen (31, 2nd base off Schellenger/Miranda, S).
CS: Perkins, B (6, 2nd base by Schellenger/Miranda, S).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Daniel Gonzalez (W, 4-6)6.14112403.92
Zach Schellenger (H, 1)2.12001309.00
Andrew Schwaab (S, 5)0.10000002.08
Totals9.06113704.08
Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Jonathan Bowlan (L, 3-1)7.04331612.16
Holden Capps2.00000301.64
Totals9.04331913.13
Balk: Gonzalez, D.
HBP: Collado (by Schellenger).
Pitches-strikes: Gonzalez, D 96-62; Schellenger 31-18; Schwaab 2-1; Bowlan 98-63; Capps 26-18.
Groundouts-flyouts: Gonzalez, D 6-7; Schellenger 1-1; Schwaab 1-0; Bowlan 6-3; Capps 1-0.
Batters faced: Gonzalez, D 25; Schellenger 10; Schwaab; Bowlan 25; Capps 6.
Inherited runners-scored: Schellenger 1-0; Schwaab 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Kyle Nichol. 
Weather: 87 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 10 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch: 6:36 PM.
T: 2:36.
Att: 3,117.
Venue: Frawley Stadium.

