Henry Brabham, the godfather of professional hockey in the Roanoke Valley, has died at age 90.
The Vinton businessman co-founded the East Coast Hockey League in 1988 and owned three of the early hockey teams that played in the valley: the Virginia Raiders, Virginia Lancers and Roanoke Valley Rebels.
Brabham built the LancerLot in Vinton, where the Lancers began play in the 1984-85 season. In 1986-87, they won the ACHL championship under coach John Tortorella, who would go on to win the 2004 Stanley Cup as the coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
An ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, Brabham owned three of the original five teams in that league. The team that finishes with the most regular-season points in the ECHL has been awarded the Henry Brabham Cup every year since 1989.
“There is no question in my mind that without Henry Brabham, there is no ECHL,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “It is a tremendously sad day for the league as we lose one of our founding members, but this is also an opportunity to be thankful for his commitment to the sport of hockey and his willingness to create the foundation for what the ECHL has become.”
Brabham, who bought two season tickets for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs when hockey returned to the valley in 2016, was honored by the team during its inaugural season.
