He was a banty rooster, a visionary, an irascible arguer, a shrewd business owner, a quiet philanthropist and a man who tried to fire his future Stanley Cup-winning coach about once a week.
To sports fans, Henry Brabham will always be remembered most as the godfather of professional hockey in the Roanoke Valley.
Brabham died at age 90 early Monday morning in Vinton, the town where he built his own arena when Salem wouldn’t give him a long-term lease for his beloved hockey club. He served as mayor there once, too. He also founded his own oil company, opened Lancer Mart stores and operated three truck stops across the valley so he could bankroll his sports passion.
“It’s because of him that we have hockey in Roanoke,” said Chip Grubb, one of the local minority owners of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. “There’s no question, we wouldn’t have hockey here if it wasn’t for his vision many, many years ago.”
Brabham co-founded the East Coast Hockey League in 1988 and owned three of the early hockey teams that played in the valley: the Virginia Raiders, Virginia Lancers and Roanoke Valley Rebels.
“He didn’t make his money with hockey,” said Bobby Woolwine, who began serving as booster club president for Brabham’s hockey teams in the 1980s and currently holds the same position with the Dawgs. “For years, Henry propped hockey up. When it wasn’t making money, Henry still kept throwing his money into it because he believed in it.”
Brabham built the LancerLot, where the Lancers began play in the 1984-85 season. In 1986-87, they claimed the Atlantic Coast Hockey League championship under bombastic coach John Tortorella, who would go on to win the 2004 Stanley Cup as the coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“He and Henry had a love-hate relationship,” Woolwine said. “He loved him to death, but Henry would always tell Torty that he didn’t like this or didn’t like that. Tortorella would tell him to get the hell away from him, that he was coaching the team.
“I think Torty said that Henry fired him about every week. And Tortorella would just tell him to get the hell out of there and let him do what he needed to do. At the end of the day, they both had a lot of respect for each other.”
And there are plenty of stories to tell about Brabham. Woolwine recalls the day he witnessed Brabham climb over into the stands to trade fists with Winston-Salem fans. Former ECHL commissioner Pat Kelly recalls the ECHL’s first-ever game at the LancerLot, when he had to kick Brabham out of his own arena for getting into a fight with Carolina winger Michel Lanouette.
“Henry was as much of a fan as anybody,” longtime Roanoke hockey supporter Sammy Oakey said. “He might have been the owner, but he was a fan. He would get into it with the other team.
“I remember one time we were getting creamed, and some teenager was in the hallway at the LancerLot and went up and dared to ask Henry if he could get his money back. I’m not going to repeat what Henry said, but that poor kid! He just went out of there like a mouse. Henry told him on no uncertain terms there would be no refunds for that game.”
Kelly used to call Brabham a “banty rooster” — a small, feisty animal — but he also used to call Brabham “Dad.” Brabham would call Kelly “Son.”
On Monday, Kelly retreated to his porch in Charlotte, lit up a cigar, poured himself a beer and remembered his old friend.
“He just loved the game,” Kelly said by phone. “He was a tyrant but a great man, just a great guy. I miss him dearly. He had a great vision.”
Kelly, who ran the LancerLot in its first year of operation, was enshrined in the inaugural class of the ECHL Hall of Fame alongside Brabham in 2008. Since 1989, the trophy awarded to that league’s champion has been known as the Brabham Cup.
Last April, for Brabham’s 90th birthday, Kelly arranged to bring the Brabham Cup to Vinton. He also had dozens of T-shirts printed with the Brabham Cup on it for revelers to wear and surprise Brabham.
“He cried like a baby,” Kelly said. “He must have had 200-some people coming and going all day long with the Brabham Cup sitting on the bed with him.
“He put a lot of people in the American Hockey League and the National Hockey League. I think we’re over 600 players that have played in the National Hockey League at least one game that started out in [the ECHL]. Hockey’s lost a great person. He’s going to be missed.”
And he’s going to be remembered. A tribute to Brabham hangs from the Berglund Center rafters. When the Dawgs brought pro hockey back to the valley for the first time in 10 years in 2016, majority owner Bob McGinn called Brabham to get his blessing.
Brabham gave it, on one condition: He would get to buy the first two season tickets.
Tortorella, now the coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, called Brabham just a few weeks ago. The two men who had butted heads so many times connected once more.
Brabham, as always, wanted to talk about hockey.
No, Tortorella replied. Let’s talk about Henry.
What Henry did for all hockey in the Valley can never be overstated.
RIP
