FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Austin Daae scored in the eighth round of the shootout to lift the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen at Crown Coliseum on Saturday.
The win came in the eighth game of the Dawgs’ season to require more than the regulation 60 minutes to decide and evened their record in those games at 4-4.
After a scoreless first period, Josh Nenadal notched his third goal of the season while Roanoke was shorthanded for a 1-0 Dawgs lead. Taylor McCloy tied the game just under five minutes later to send the teams to the second intermission tied at one.
Colton Wolter tallied his team-leading 11th goal of the season after sticking back a rebound of his own shot to put the Dawgs up 2-1 with 8:49 left, but Max Cook re-tied the game just 72 seconds later off a McCloy assist.
After overtime failed to produce a winner, the shootout saw both the Marksmen’s Donald Olivieri and the Dawgs’ Matt O’Dea score in the first round. Jeff Jones and Oscar Arfelt both scored in the fourth round to keep the shootout even before Daae beat Fayetteville goalie Blake Wojtala after Roanoke netminder Henry Dill stopped McCloy to start the eighth round.
Dill stopped 36 shots in the game while Wojtala was credited with 22 saves.
ICE CHIPS: Roanoke next faces a home-and-home series with the Birmingham Bulls starting Friday night at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. The return game takes place on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.