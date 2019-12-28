PEORIA, Ill. — Alec Hagaman recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-2 in front of 2,969 at Carver Arena late Friday.

Hagaman netted both Peoria goals in the first period, with the first on the power play, followed by an unassisted marker three minutes later. Jake Hamilton increased the Rivermen lead to 3-0 after two periods with his third goal of the season with one second left in the frame.

Colton Wolter gave Roanoke some life in the third period, potting a pair of goals to give him a team-high 10 on the season, but former Rail Yard Dawg Cody Dion netted a power play tally and Hagaman finished his hat trick with four and a half minutes to go to put the game away.

Starting Roanoke goaltender Jacob Theut had to give way to backup Ian Sylves just 3:08 into the first period. Sylves made 18 saves on 23 shots in the game. Peoria's Eric Levine ran his record to 10-0-0-3 with his 29-save performance on the night.

