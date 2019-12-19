Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goalie Jake Theut just kept coming back.
Opening the season on the roster, he was waived after the team played just two games. He earned a three-game tryout contract in late October, then got released again on Nov. 10.
A week later, Theut was back with the team – this time, he hopes, to stay.
Theut has started each of Roanoke’s past three games and gone 2-1 in them. The rookie earned his first professional victory on Dec. 7 when he stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 6-1 rout of Knoxville. He made it two in a row with 26 saves in a 3-1 win over Fayetteville last Thursday.
He was back in net two nights later in the Dawgs’ 4-3 loss to Knoxville.
“I got cut twice,” Theut said. “It kind of gives me a little added motivation day in and day out, but I’m learning in this business that it’s day to day, and you’ve got to show up every day. It’s a lot of fun, and it makes these wins worth it.”
Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said he liked Theut right from the start of camp, but he opted to keep two other goalies.
“It was tough decisions all the way around,” Bremner said. “As guys got more ice time with the two that we kept, we started to see that there were holes there.
“We asked Jake back for a second opportunity, and he was more than happy not only to come in for the opportunity, but to prove everybody wrong – myself included – on the decision. He’s been a rock back there, and he’s proven everybody wrong.”
The SPHL is a highly transient league – the Dawgs waived forward Kyle Moore this week after signing Bobby Watson to a full contract – but Theut remained on the roster for Friday’s road game at Macon. Roanoke returns home to face Fayetteville on Saturday night.
“Every week’s a new week in this league, and you’re only as good as your last game,” Roanoke center Austin Daae said. “I’ve dealt with it myself, and I’ve seen other guys deal with it. It’s a grind. It’s a battle. If you keep pushing and grinding through it, you’ll find your way.”
Theut seems to have found his, and it’s coincided with more competitive performances from the team.
“It’s great,” Theut said. “Our guys have really bought into their details. We’ve really bought into our coach’s mission and our culture here. There’s no quit in that locker room, so it’s awesome.”
NOTE: The Dawgs announced this week that Cal Miska has joined the team as an assistant coach.
Miska, who played in 16 games for Roanoke last season, will be with the team for all home practices and on the bench for all home games. This is his first professional coaching position, but he has run skating and hockey development camps and private lessons for four years.
