ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There were a few good passes and a few bad passes, but on the whole, there just weren't a lot of passes for Dwayne Haskins in his first NFL start, a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Haskins' final line, 15-of-22 for 144 yards, was indicative of the team's baby-gloves approach.
It appeared that Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan was content to play it safe with Haskins — the coach mostly steered clear of downfield passes, play-action concepts or anything else that would have exposed his rookie quarterback to danger. He threw just one pass that traveled 20 yards in the air, and that was in the game's final two minutes.
It's not like the Redskins lost anything offensively by making the switch, though. They haven't scored a touchdown in their last 13 quarters of football.
"The defense is playing outstanding, and it hurts my heart, because I can't understand what they're going through individually," running back Adrian Peterson said.
At 1-8 now, the Redskins' season is less about picking up wins and more about picking up experience for Haskins.
He had 10 days to prepare for this game, and an overly simplified playbook, but the results were a mixed bag. There were a number of times where there was clearly confusion on the field — an offensive lineman pass blocking instead of run blocking, a receiver not running the intended route, etc.
On the other hand, Haskins made a handful of savvy throws and plays, including converting a pair of third-and-6 situations, one with a run, while the game was still within reach.
Callahan was measured in his postgame comments. He declined to commit to Haskins as the starter for the next game, but said he would use the bye week to evaluate "where we are as a team."
That evaluation will almost certainly lead him back to the rookie quarterback, given that he is the only player under contract for the 2021 season at the quarterback position other than the injured Alex Smith.
"I saw the confidence in his eyes in his first start," Peterson said. "I thought he came out and did a great job. It wasn't all perfect — at every position. But first start, he did a great job.
Haskins said he felt he benefited from having all week to prepare.
"Even though we lost, I thought we took a good step as far as me taking command of the offense," Haskins said.
"We've got to score touchdowns. That's a key to the game. We showed we can get down there, and now we've got to execute when we get down there."
Peterson dominated in the first half, rushing for 101 yards, but was bottled up in the second half, with just 7 yards on the ground. Despite Peterson's success, the Redskins were reluctant to use play-action concepts, perhaps not wishing to put too much on Haskins' plate.
"We've just gotta keep pounding," Haskins said. "Our play-action passes will come as our timing gets better."
The simplified approach was a gift to the Bills (6-2), who had success offensively early in the game running the ball with Devin Singletary, but regressed as the game went on. Buffalo also struggled in short-yardage situation, including a fourth-and-1 they didn't convert.
The game stayed within reach well into the fourth quarter, but the Redskins didn't seem to have any interest in seizing it, sticking to a conservative approach.
While there are seven games left in the season, the next one looms large for Washington.
The Redskins have a bye week, giving Haskins 14 days to review Sunday's performance and get comfortable with the playbook for the New York Jets, who also have just one win this season.
It will be the rare winnable matchup for the Redskins this season, and more importantly, a rare opportunity for Haskins to showcase his talents against a defense that isn't among the league's best.
