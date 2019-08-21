WILMINGTON, Del. — Grant Williams’ two-run double in the top of the seventh inning broke open a 1-1 tie and gave the Salem Red Sox a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the opener of a doubleheader at Frawley Stadium on Wednesday. The Blue Rocks rallied and dropped the Sox 11-2 in the nightcap.
Andrew Politi’s first-inning throwing error on a pickoff attempt plated the only run for the Blue Rocks in the first inning of the opener. Salem rallied to tie the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from Fitzgerald. After Fitzgerald and Jerry Downs singled to start the top of the seventh and Jagger Rusconi sacrificed the runners to second and third, Williams doubled off Blue Rocks reliever Tad Ratliff for the game-winning runs. Sox reliever Dominic LoBrutto earned the win with two shutout innings, while Ratliff was saddled with the loss.
Wilmington took early charge in the nightcap, scoring six runs in the first three innings off Sox starter Jhonathan Diaz. Salem scored two in the top of the fourth, but the Blue Rocks erased any thought of a comeback with five more in the final three frames. Brewer Hicklen homered twice in the nightcap, driving in four runs, while Dennicher Carrasco went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Wilmington.
With the final game of the four-game set ahead on Thursday, Salem’s divisional lead stands at 1 ½ games over second-place Potomac and two games over third-place Wilmington with a dozen games remaining.
ON DECK: Thad Ward (3-2, 2.05) gets the ball for Salem for the series finale against Wilmington lefty Rito Lugo (2-3, 2.39). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.