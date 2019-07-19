Edgar Corcino is the oldest player on the Salem Red Sox.
It’s probably no coincidence that he is also performing like one of their best.
The 27-year-old outfielder has experienced quite the nine-year odyssey as a professional. Drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 26th round in 2009 out of a Puerto Rican High School, Corcino was released four years later. The Twins picked him up and groomed him in their system until last year, when he elected minor league free agency in November after stalling in Triple-A.
Corcino was playing for Gary of the independent American Association when Boston inked him on May 24.
So he’s seen more advanced pitching than he’s currently facing in the Carolina League, and it’s shown. Entering Friday’s home game against Down East, Corcino was batting .305. He ranked second on the team in homers (seven) and was tied for third in RBIs (32) despite playing in only 45 games.
In Monday’s 12-7 win at Frederick, Corcino homered twice and drove in six runs. He’s carrying a 1.011 OPS through 16 July games.
Given his advanced age — 4.4 years older than the average Carolina League player — Corcino isn’t going to show up on any list of top prospects. But he’s been integral to Salem’s improved play in the second half.
Alumni updates
Bobby Dalbec, who hit 26 homers for Salem en route to Carolina League MVP honors last year, has belted 19 more through 91 games at Double-A Portland this season. His average is just .233, but he has a .380 OBP and an .846 OPS.
Jarren Duran, who batted .387 in 50 games at Salem this year, is hitting .212 at Portland.