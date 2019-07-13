FREDERICK, Md. – After trailing 6-0 after three innings, the Salem Red Sox rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth and the game-winning run in the tenth to score a 7-6 win over the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field on Saturday evening.
Jomar Reyes’ RBI single in the bottom of the first inning off Salem starter Dylan Thompson gave Frederick a 1-0 lead before Dorrian’s single in the bottom of the third increased the lead to 3-0. Sean Miller followed with an RBI single of his own, Yeltsin Gudino grounded into a force-out to score Ryan Ripken, Kirvin Moesquit’s fielder’s choice scored Dorrian and Zach Jarrett drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-0 after three innings.
Keys starter Ofelky Peralta cruised through the first five innings of the game, but ran into trouble in the sixth as Ryan Fitzgerald got the Sox on the board with an RBI double and Nick Lovullo added a run-scoring single to decrease the deficit to 6-2.
In the ninth inning, Salem mounted a furious rally as Nick Sciortino was hit by a pitch and Tanner Nishioka and Jagger Rusconi each singled to load the bases with one out.
After Edgar Corcino grounded into a force-out at home, Fitzgerald drew a bases-loaded walk from Luis Perez. Marcus Wilson then singled home Rusconi, and Garrett Benge singled home Corcino and Fitzgerald to tie the game at 6-6. Dylan Hardy had a chance give Salem the lead, but Keys reliever Tim Naughton struck him out on three pitches.
In the 10th, with Hardy on second to start the inning, Sciortino moved Hardy to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Keys reliever Diogenes Almengo then uncorked a wild pitch that scored Hardy to give Salem their first lead at 7-6.
Sox reliever Andrew Schwaab made things interesting in the bottom of the frame as Moesquit bunted Gudino over to third and J.C. Escarra walked to put runners on the corners with one out.
Schwaab, however, coaxed Robbie Thorburn to bounce to third and Jarret to ground to second to end the game and preserve the win.
Algenis Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, and Schwaab picked up his sixth save of the season.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the three-game set will feature Sox right-hander Thaddeus Ward (1-0, 1.27) taking on Keys righty Brennan Hanifee (5-9, 4.89). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Jagger Rusconi
|2B-CF-2B
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Michael Osinski
|3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a- Edgar Corcino
|PH-LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.299
|Marcus Wilson
|RF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.342
|Garrett Benge
|1B
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.272
|Dylan Hardy
|LF-CF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Nick Lovullo
|3B-2B-3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Nick Sciortino
|C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|9
|.260
BATTING
2B: Sciortino (3, Peralta); Benge (12, Peralta); Fitzgerald (17, Peralta).
TB: Benge 4; Curcio; Fitzgerald 2; Hardy; Lovullo; Nishioka; Rusconi; Sciortino 2; Wilson 2.
RBI: Benge 2 (17); Fitzgerald 2 (52); Lovullo (6); Wilson (29).
2-out RBI: Wilson; Lovullo; Fitzgerald; Benge 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Lovullo 2; Rusconi; Hardy 3; Sciortino.
SAC: Sciortino.
Team RISP: 5-for-16.
Team LOB: 10.
BASERUNNING
SB: Benge (3, 2nd base off Perez, L/Fajardo).
FIELDING
E: Benge (6, throw).
Pickoffs: Thompson (Jarrett at 1st base).
|Frederick Keys
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Robbie Thorburn
|CF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Zach Jarrett
|RF
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Jomar Reyes
|DH
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Ryan Ripken
|1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Patrick Dorrian
|3B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Sean Miller
|2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Yeltsin Gudino
|SS
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Kirvin Moesquit
|LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Daniel Fajardo
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|a- J.C. Escarra
|PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1- Trevor Craport
|PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|42
|6
|13
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|5
|.259
BATTING
2B: Ripken (9, Thompson); Reyes (17, Gomez).
TB: Dorrian 2; Jarrett 3; Miller; Moesquit; Reyes 4; Ripken 3; Thorburn.
RBI: Dorrian (3); Gudino (23); Jarrett (25); Miller (8); Moesquit (11); Reyes (35).
2-out RBI: Jarrett.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Miller 4; Thorburn; Reyes 2; Jarrett 2.
SAC: Moesquit.
Team RISP: 4-for-15.
Team LOB: 12.
BASERUNNING
SB: Moesquit (11, 2nd base off Thompson/Sciortino); Thorburn (3, 2nd base off Schwaab/Sciortino).
PO: Jarrett (1st base by Thompson).
FIELDING
Outfield assists: Jarrett (Fitzgerald at 3rd base).
PB: Fajardo (2).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Dylan Thompson
|2.2
|10
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|6.59
|Rio Gomez
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.03
|Algenis Martinez (W, 1-0)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.68
|Andrew Schwaab (S, 6)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.99
|Totals
|10.0
|13
|6
|5
|4
|5
|0
|4.02
|Frederick Keys
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Ofelky Peralta
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|0
|5.91
|Luis Perez
|2.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3.31
|Tim Naughton (BS, 2)
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4.32
|Diogenes Almengo (L, 5-4)
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.42
|Totals
|10.0
|12
|7
|6
|4
|9
|0
|4.49
HBP: Sciortino (by Perez, L).
Pitches-strikes: Thompson 67-41; Gomez 68-39; Martinez, A 35-22; Schwaab 18-7; Peralta 97-59; Perez, L 47-32; Naughton 16-8; Almengo 15-8.
Groundouts-flyouts: Thompson 4-0; Gomez 3-2; Martinez, A 3-5; Schwaab 3-0; Peralta 4-5; Perez, L 4-1; Naughton 1-0; Almengo 2-0.
Batters faced: Thompson 19; Gomez 14; Martinez, A 10; Schwaab 4; Peralta 23; Perez, L 14; Naughton 5; Almengo 4.
Inherited runners-scored: Gomez 3-1; Perez, L 1-1; Naughton 3-3.
Umpires: HP: Kyle Nichol. 1B: Mike Snover.
Weather: 88 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 5 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 6:03 PM.
T: 3:54.
Att: 7,391.
Venue: Nymeo Field.