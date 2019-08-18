MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Luke Reynolds hit a two-run home run and Aramis Ademan added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in a three-run fourth inning that lifted the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-1 victory in the opening game of a doubleheader with the Salem Red Sox on Sunday. The Pelicans completed the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 come-from-behind win in the nightcap.
Salem got on the board first in the opener when Ryan Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Garrett Benge for a 1-0 Salem lead.
Sox starter Daniel Gonzalez ran into trouble in the fourth inning, allowing a leadoff double to Cam Balego. After Miguel Amaya flied out, Reynolds took Gonzalez over the wall in left field to give Myrtle Beach a 2-1 lead.
Grant Fennell followed with a single and ended up on third base after stealing second and advancing on a wild throw from Sox catcher Kole Cottam. Ademan followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Pelicans their final run.
Pelican relievers Erling Moreno, Enrique De Los Rios and Ethan Roberts closed out Salem in the final four innings, allowing only two hits.
The Sox took an early 2-0 in the nightcap on an RBI sacrifice fly from Jagger Rusconi in the second and a solo homer from Benge in the third. Myrtle Beach tied the game on RBI singles from Fennell in the third and Jhonny Bethencourt an inning later.
Salem retook the lead in the fifth on an RBI triple from Fitzgerald and a run-scoring single from Keith Curcio, which made it 4-2. With Sox closer Andrew Schwaab pitching in the seventh, the Pelicans put two runners on to start the frame. Schwaab recorded a pair of outs and was a strike away from ending the game when Amaya laced a line-drive double down the left field line that scored the game-tying runs and forced extra innings.
After the Sox could not score with the automatic runner to start the inning, Myrtle Beach loaded the bases after a pair of intentional walks and a sacrifice bunt. Carlos Sepulveda then ended the game with a single to left.
ON DECK: The Sox get their last regular-season off-day Monday before traveling to Wilmington on Tuesday for arguably their most important series of the season — a four-game set with the Blue Rocks, who sit three games behind first-place Salem with 15 games remaining.