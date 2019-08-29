WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 and accounted for the game’s lone run with a third-inning solo homer in Salem’s 1-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday evening.
Fitzgerald was nearly the only Red Sox to solve Dash starter Jonathan Stiever, who allowed one run on four hits in six innings. Fitzgerald had three of Salem’s six hits on the night.
However, it was Sox starter Enmanuel De Jesus who did Stiever one better as he tossed six shutout innings, giving up only three hits and a walk with six strikeouts to even his record for the season at 9-9.
Salem relievers Rio Gomez added 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief and Andrew Schwaab recorded the final four outs to notch his 12th save of the season.
Salem’s win was important as both the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Potomac Nationals won their games to stay two and two-and-a-half games behind the Sox, respectively, going into the regular season’s final weekend.
ON DECK: The Sox come home to finish the regular season and perhaps cement a playoff birth as they tangle with the Carolina Mudcats for four games at Haley Toyota Field.
Friday’s series opener will pit reigning Carolina League pitcher of the week A.J. Politi (5-2, 3.51) of Salem against a yet-to-be-named starter for the Mudcats.
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Devlin Granberg
|LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Victor Acosta
|RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Jerry Downs
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Michael Osinski
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Elih Marrero
|C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Grant Williams
|2B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.366
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|.258
BATTING
2B: Fitzgerald (24, Stiever).
HR: Fitzgerald (3, 3rd inning off Stiever, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Fitzgerald 7; Marrero; Williams, G 2.
RBI: Fitzgerald (63).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Benge 2.
Team RISP: 2-for-7.
Team LOB: 6.
BASERUNNING
PO: Williams, G (3rd base by Perez, C).
|Winston-Salem Dash
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Steele Walker
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Tyler Frost
|CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Craig Dedelow
|RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Carlos Perez
|C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Jameson Fisher
|LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Johan Cruz
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Tate Blackman
|2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Yeyson Yrizarri
|3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|.249
BATTING
TB: Perez, C; Vaughn 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Frost; Vaughn; Cruz.
SAC: Yrizarri.
Team RISP: 1-for-7.
Team LOB: 6.
BASERUNNING
SB: Yrizarri (5, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero).
FIELDING
Pickoffs: Perez, C (Williams, G at 3rd base).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 9-9)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|3.58
|Rio Gomez (H, 2)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.86
|Andrew Schwaab (S, 12)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.06
|Totals
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|3.83
|Winston-Salem Dash
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Jonathan Stiever (L, 6-4)
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|2.15
|Jose Nin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.00
|Jacob Lindgren
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.62
|Will Kincanon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.77
|Totals
|9.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|7
|1
|3.54
Pitches-strikes: De Jesus 39-33; Gomez, R 17-9; Schwaab 6-6; Stiever 44-34; Nin 5-5; Lindgren 8-4; Kincanon 3-3.
Groundouts-flyouts: De Jesus 4-6; Gomez, R 2-1; Schwaab 2-1; Stiever 7-4; Nin 1-1; Lindgren 1-0; Kincanon 2-0.
Batters faced: De Jesus 22; Gomez, R 7; Schwaab 4; Stiever 23; Nin 3; Lindgren 5; Kincanon 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Schwaab 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Josh Gilreath. 1B: Trevor Hinson.
Weather: 82 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 7:01 PM.
T: 2:40.
Att: 6,812.
Venue: BB&T Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.