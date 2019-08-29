WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 and accounted for the game’s lone run with a third-inning solo homer in Salem’s 1-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday evening.

Fitzgerald was nearly the only Red Sox to solve Dash starter Jonathan Stiever, who allowed one run on four hits in six innings. Fitzgerald had three of Salem’s six hits on the night.

However, it was Sox starter Enmanuel De Jesus who did Stiever one better as he tossed six shutout innings, giving up only three hits and a walk with six strikeouts to even his record for the season at 9-9.

Salem relievers Rio Gomez added 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief and Andrew Schwaab recorded the final four outs to notch his 12th save of the season.

Salem’s win was important as both the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Potomac Nationals won their games to stay two and two-and-a-half games behind the Sox, respectively, going into the regular season’s final weekend.

ON DECK: The Sox come home to finish the regular season and perhaps cement a playoff birth as they tangle with the Carolina Mudcats for four games at Haley Toyota Field.

Friday’s series opener will pit reigning Carolina League pitcher of the week A.J. Politi (5-2, 3.51) of Salem against a yet-to-be-named starter for the Mudcats.

Salem 
(63-70)
001000000  160
Winston-Salem 
(69-60)
000000000  030
W:
 
De Jesus (9-9, 3.58) ;
 
L:
 
Stiever (6-4, 2.15) ;
 
SV:
 
Schwaab (12)
HR:
 
SAL:
 
Fitzgerald (3) .
Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Garrett Benge3B400000003.250
Ryan FitzgeraldSS413101100.277
Devlin GranbergLF400000000.230
Keith CurcioCF300000011.297
Victor AcostaRF300000010.277
Jerry Downs1B300000011.167
Michael OsinskiDH400000000.277
Elih MarreroC301000001.159
Grant Williams2B302000001.366
Totals3116101137.258
 

BATTING
2B: Fitzgerald (24, Stiever).
HR: Fitzgerald (3, 3rd inning off Stiever, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Fitzgerald 7; Marrero; Williams, G 2.
RBI: Fitzgerald (63).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Benge 2.
Team RISP: 2-for-7.
Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING
PO: Williams, G (3rd base by Perez, C).

Winston-Salem Dash
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Steele WalkerDH400000001.272
Tyler FrostCF300000012.247
Andrew Vaughn1B402000000.247
Craig DedelowRF400000002.246
Carlos PerezC401000000.260
Jameson FisherLF400000003.240
Johan CruzSS300000001.234
Tate Blackman2B200000010.196
Yeyson Yrizarri3B100000010.221
Totals2903000039.249
 

BATTING
TB: Perez, C; Vaughn 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Frost; Vaughn; Cruz.
SAC: Yrizarri.
Team RISP: 1-for-7.
Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING
SB: Yrizarri (5, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero).

FIELDING
Pickoffs: Perez, C (Williams, G at 3rd base).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 9-9)6.03001603.58
Rio Gomez (H, 2)1.20002202.86
Andrew Schwaab (S, 12)1.10000102.06
Totals9.03003903.83
Winston-Salem Dash
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Jonathan Stiever (L, 6-4)6.04112612.15
Jose Nin1.00000104.00
Jacob Lindgren1.02001001.62
Will Kincanon1.00000001.77
Totals9.06113713.54
WP: De Jesus.
Pitches-strikes: De Jesus 39-33; Gomez, R 17-9; Schwaab 6-6; Stiever 44-34; Nin 5-5; Lindgren 8-4; Kincanon 3-3.
Groundouts-flyouts: De Jesus 4-6; Gomez, R 2-1; Schwaab 2-1; Stiever 7-4; Nin 1-1; Lindgren 1-0; Kincanon 2-0.
Batters faced: De Jesus 22; Gomez, R 7; Schwaab 4; Stiever 23; Nin 3; Lindgren 5; Kincanon 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Schwaab 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Josh Gilreath. 1B: Trevor Hinson. 
Weather: 82 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 7:01 PM.
T: 2:40.
Att: 6,812.
Venue: BB&T Ballpark.

