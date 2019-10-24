BLACKSBURG — It wasn’t long after Lanto Griffin turned professional in 2010 that he told his mom, Julie, that he would buy her a car when he won his first PGA Tour event.
“He told me, ‘Mom, in about a year, I’ll be able to buy a car because I’ll be making a lot of money,” Julie Griffin said Thursday at a reception at the Blacksburg Country Club. “That was 2011. I ended up buying a used car.”
On Thursday night, less than two weeks after winning the Houston Open, Griffin, who collected $1.35 million for his first PGA Tour win, officially had the money to take care of that new car pledge.
He turned over the keys to a new Subaru Outback.
“That’s just what I wanted,” Julie Griffin said.
It was something of a surprise.
“He said it would probably be around Christmas,” Julie said. “He said, ‘Are you OK with driving the Mazda till then?’ I said, ‘I love driving the Mazda. Don’t worry about it.’
“I was in shock. Total shock. He totally had me convinced.”
She had told her other son that they might have a reception around Christmas, and maybe have a little media.
“I told him, ‘You don’t have to do the media part but I’ll take the car.’”
Several estimates put the crowd at 300 on Thursday night.
“I thought there might be 50 to 100 come out,” Lanto said. “It was all the people who mean a lot to me. To hear everybody’s comments about how nervous they were when they were watching [the Houston Open], hopefully I don’t think that the next time I have a winning putt.”
The turnout Thursday night included former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and retired Hokies baseball coach Chuck Hartman, both in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
“I played golf with him one time,” Beamer said, “and I was impressed with his length, but on the Tour, everybody is long. He kept on grinding and finally the big one came his way. I told him that tonight. It’s a heck of a story.
“I really admire his determination and his never-give-up attitude. Then, he comes back here and he’s not forgetting the people who helped him get to where he got. I’m a fan of his.’”
One of Griffin’s mentors, Steve Prater, was at Thursday night’s event while in the process of making the move from Roanoke Country Club to Blacksburg Country Club, where he previously served as head pro and will now relocate his golf academy.
Prater has long been long-time coach for Griffin, whose father passed away when he was 12.
“I started teaching him when he was 11 years old,” Prater said. “Basically, he came underneath my umbrella. I took care of him. I taught him all the way through college [at VCU] and through his mini-tours.”
He later recommended Todd Anderson as a coach when Griffin was on a South American tour.
“I felt he could use a second opinion on a lot of stuff and he was the guy to do it,” said Prater, estimating that Anderson had been with Griffin for 6-7 years. “Lanto would not be here without him either.”
Griffin plays out of TPC Sawgrass in Jacksonville, Florida, where Anderson teaches, but judging from the turnout Thursday, he’s still a native son.
“We just saw him [Wednesday] night in Charlotte, which was the first time we’d seen him since the win,” Julie Griffin said. “This was a tremendous surprise.”
