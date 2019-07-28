Erich Uelmen tossed seven strong innings and Wladimir Galindo and Tyler Payne each hit home runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held off a late rally to defeat the Salem Red Sox 6-4 at Haley Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon.
Salem’s loss prevented a sweep of the three-game weekend series.
Carlos Sepulveda got Myrtle Beach going early with a leadoff double, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Delvin Zinn and scored on a Tyler Durna groundout to put the Pelicans up 1-0. Salem answered in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer from hot-hitting Pedro Castellanos.
The Pelicans got to Sox starter Dylan Thompson in the fourth when Galindo launched a three-run homer over the fence in left-center field to put Myrtle Beach up 4-1.
Two innings later, after Grant Fennell walked, Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot off Andrew Politi to increase the lead to 6-1.
Uelmen, who won for the fourth time in his last six starts, allowed only six hits in his seven-inning stint. But the last of those was an RBI single from Castellanos that scored Nick Lovullo, who laced a one-out double earlier in the inning, to make it 6-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Pelican reliever Garrett Kelly started by hitting Ryan Fitzgerald with his first pitch. After Castellanos struck out, Keith Curcio launched an RBI triple off the wall in right to bring the deficit to 6-3.
Next up for Salem, Edgar Corcino struck out, then Victor Acosta lined a double down the left-field line to score Curcio and bring the tying run to the plate. But Jagger Rusconi struck out to end the game.
ON DECK: After an off day Monday, Salem travels to Woodbridge for a quick three-game road trip against the Potomac Nationals.
This is scheduled to be the final regular season series the Sox play at Pfitzner Stadium, as the Nationals are building a new ballpark in Fredericksburg next season. Salem’s Thad Ward (1-1, 1.91) is slated to open the series Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
— The Roanoke Times