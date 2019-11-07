Still seeking their first home victory, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs get just one shot this week to try to move out of last place in the SPHL standings.
Roanoke (1-4-1) welcomes first-place Fayetteville (5-0-1) on Friday night — the only time this season the Dawgs are playing fewer than two games in a week.
The Marksmen rank among the top four in the SPHL in goals per game (3.3), goals against (1.7), power play success (21.4 percent) and penalty kill rate (91.3 percent). The Dawgs rank second in the league on the power play (26.3 percent) but are ninth in goals against (3.8).
The teams met Oct. 26, with the Marksmen notching a 5-1 victory at the Berglund Center.
The Dawgs will be without forward Brant Sherwood, who was suspended indefinitely by the team this week for a violation of team rules and code of conduct policy.
Sherwood is the club’s points leader with three goals and three assists.
Roanoke added three forwards this week. On Monday, the Dawgs announced that they signed rookie Matt O’Dea, who’d opened the season with Fayetteville. He had one assist in four games with the Marksmen.
On Tuesday, the Dawgs signed rookie Lincoln Griffin and acquired Kyle Moore from Fayetteville in exchange for future considerations.
Griffin, who amassed 25 goals and 29 assists in his career at Northeastern University, will make his professional debut when he sees his first action for Roanoke.
Moore supplied a goal and an assist in four games with the Marksmen.
