HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Sy Nutkevitch scored a pair of goals and Mike DeLaVergne stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Huntsville Havoc blanked the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-0 in front of 4,484 at PharmacyFirst Ice Arena on Friday night.
Pat Condon got Huntsville on the board with a power-play goal eight minutes into the first period. Kyle Sharkey and John Schiavo followed with goals to give the Havoc a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.
After a scoreless second frame, Nutkevitch netted a pair of goals in the third period five minutes apart to account for the final margin.
Roanoke starting goaltender Henry Dill was substituted after 11 minutes by backup Austyn Roudebush, who stopped 23 of the 26 shots to come his way. Dill stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced in the first period.
DeLaVergne upped his record to 3-6-1 with his first shutout and the Havoc's third of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.