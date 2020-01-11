PELHAM, Ala. — Austin Lotz stopped all 31 shots and Cole Golka recorded a goal and an assist as the the Birmingham Bulls shut out the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-0 in front of 2,890 at the Pelham Civic Center on Saturday night.
The win avenges a 5-4 loss to Roanoke just 24 hours earlier.
After a scoreless first period, Jacob Barber got the Bulls on the scoreboard just past the halfway mark of the second. Roanoke nearly tied the game just two minutes later, but Austin Daae was denied on a penalty shot by Lotz. Joe Deveny gave Birmingham a two-goal cushion just 40 seconds later with his first goal as a Bull.
Golka increased the lead to three about midway through the third, and Cole Stallard added the final goal 82 seconds later to account for the final margin. The Dawgs pumped 15 shots on Lotz in the final period, but could not solve him in his first start for the club.
Jacob Theut made 25 saves in the loss for Roanoke.
Ice chips: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three games in three nights next weekend, starting on Friday at 7:35 p.m. in Knoxville. Roanoke will then host games on Saturday and Sunday against the Macon Mayhem.
