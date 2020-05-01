dp_Dawgs_Macon__012120 p03 (copy)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Jeff Jones (left), seen during the 2019-20 season, is one of 13 players on the team’s protected list.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

Captain Travis Armstrong highlights the list of 13 players the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have placed on their protected list for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Friday.

Each SPHL team is allowed to protect 13 players who finished the previous season on its roster, making those players ineligible to sign with any other SPHL teams.

Players who are left off the protected list become free agents and may sign with any of the nine other SPHL franchises.

Armstrong earned Second Team All-SPHL honors last year after notching six goals and 16 assists. His 22 points ranked fifth in the league among defensemen.

The Dawgs also protected leading scorers Jeff Jones (17 goals, 20 assists) and CJ Stubbs (10 goals, 19 assists).

Roanoke’s other protected skaters are Brant Sherwood, Lincoln Griffin, Matt O’Dea, Kyle Wagner, Brady Heppner, Derek Brown, Joe Molinaro, Nate O’Brien and Tyler Currie.

The Dawgs also put goalie Jake Theut on the list.

