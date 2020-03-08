MOLINE, Ill. — Jeff Jones scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season with 33 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, but Connor Fries scored 1:43 into the extra session to lift the Quad City Storm to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at TaxSlayer Center on Saturday night.

Stephen Gaul and Ryan Devine staked Quad City to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but Matt O'Dea halved the deficit with a goal at the 13:53 mark to send Roanoke to the first intermission down 2-1.

The Storm looked like they would run away with the game early in the second as Shane Bennett scored an unassisted goal early in the second to make it 3-1, which led to Henry Dill replacing starting goalie Austyn Roudebush.

Brad Riccardi scored not long after to make it 3-2, but Quad City restored their two-goal cushion when Cole Golka tapped in a rebound from a Bennett shot. Matt Beer continued his strong weekend by netting his third goal in two games, banging home a rebound for a shorthanded goal to send the Dawgs to the second intermission down 4-3.

With the goalie pulled in the final minute of the third and Roanoke on the penalty kill, Nate O'Brien fed Jones with a pass down the left wing which Jones tried to return to O'Brien but had the pass return to his stick, which he circled the net with and stuffed a wraparound past Quad City goalie Ryan Mulder to tie the game at the 19:27 mark and force overtime.

The Storm won the game after Golka crossed the blue line with the puck and passed back to a trailing Fries who whipped a wicked wrist shot over Dill's shoulder for the game-winner. Mulder was credited with 30 saves, while Dill made 14 saves on 16 shots in relief of Roudebush, who stopped 8 of 11 shots.

