Immediately after the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs dropped a 7-4 decision to Knoxville, the team had an auction to sell the night’s specialty jerseys to fans.
For some players, those sweaters might have been the last ones they’ll ever wear for the Dawgs.
Coach Dan Bremner implied immediately after the game that changes are coming.
“Guys aren’t buying into the system,” Bremner said. “That’s where we’re at, and I’ve got to make changes.
“The guys who are here have had their opportunity to make their case for this team. Now I have to do a job.”
As the Dawgs found success late last season, Bremner credited buy-in to his system as a reason the team climbed from eighth to fifth and upset the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen in the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs.
It’s the buy-in that he’s not seeing in a squad that has just one win in six games this season, earning only three points with the lone win and an overtime loss.
Goaltender Stephen Klein gave up all seven goals before being pulled with 7:52 remaining. Despite the big number in the goals-against column, Klein faced 46 shots. The Dawgs were outshot 46-25.
Of the seven goals, three were rebounds where skaters rushed the goal after Klein turned away a shot. Two others were redirected just feet in front of Klein. Only two goals could be considered soft.
“Our goaltender played well,” Bremner said. “Our [defense] actually played well. It was lack of [offensive] zone time that hurt. The second period absolutely killed us.”
Roanoke took a 1-0 lead into the second period thanks to a one-timer from Jeff Jones in the left circle at 13:36 of the first period.
Knoxville tied the game just 20 seconds into the second period when Scott Cuthrell charged in from the left slot and scored just after the puck bounced off Klein’s left pad. Just 22 seconds later, Klein tried to push away the puck, but it went up and over the paddle of the stick and bounced into the cage.
The Dawgs tied the game at the 3:17 mark when Shayne Morrissey slapped in a goal from the right circle.
Knoxville had a 3-2 lead and the puck behind their own net when Brant Sherwood intercepted a pass 20 feet in front of Ice Bears goalie Hayden Stewart, sniping the puck inside the left post to tie the score.
The goal announcement to the crowd of 3,392 wasn’t finished when Knoxville struck again, nine seconds after Roanoke’s goal.
The trend of giving up a quick goal happened again in the first minute of the third period. Vojtech Zemlicka scored on a rebound for the Dawgs to draw Roanoke even, but Knoxville started a string of three unanswered goals just 28 seconds later when Riley Christensen gave the Ice Bears the lead for good.
Bremner said penalties played a part in the loss. The Dawgs had to kill off six penalties, giving up one power-play goal.
“When we’re not skating well we’re obviously taking more penalties.” Bremner said “That’s more time short-handed. The guys I go to for our PK and our power play are getting gassed. The guys I have who are in condition are getting so much ice time that they’re bagged.”
The Dawgs stay home Friday for a game against Fayetteville, a rare single-game weekend.
