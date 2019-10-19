PENSACOLA, Fla. — Eddie Matsushima capped off a three-point night with a goal 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Pensacola Ice Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on opening night of the 2019-20 SPHL season at Pensacola Bay Center late Friday night.
After surviving an unsuccessful penalty shot from the Flyers’ Ryan Marcuz, Roanoke netted the only goal of the first period when Brant Sherwood snuck a puck past Ice Flyers goalie Chase Perry with less than two seconds left in the period.
The second period saw Pensacola completely dominate play, outshooting Roanoke 24-2 and regaining a 2-1 lead on a pair of goals from Meirs Moore, first at even-strength and then on the power play. Garret Milan and Matsushima assisted on both goals.
The Dawgs tied the game with 1:30 left as Brad Riccardi scored with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker.
The Ice Flyers wasted little time in the extra frame as Matsushima banged home a rebound from a Milan shot past Roanoke netminder Stephen Klein to claim the win.
Klein, who led the SPHL in goals-against average last season with Peoria before being acquired in an offseason trade, stopped 46 shots for the Rail Yard Dawgs.
Perry made 16 saves in the win for the Ice Flyers.
Saturday night’s game between the Dawgs and the Ice Flyers was not over by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.