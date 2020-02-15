KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Pietrantonio scored a rare power-play goal with 19 seconds left in overtime to give the Knoxville Ice Bears a 4-3 overtime victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday evening.
Roanoke scored the only goal of the first period as Marcus Ortiz netted the first of his two goals in the game, and his first in a Dawgs' jersey, to send them to the first intermission up 1-0.
Knoxville wasted little time to tie the game as Stefan Brucato scored just 23 seconds into the second period. Scott Cuthrell gave the Bears a 2-1 lead at 8:28 of the second, but Roanoke's Austin Daae knocked home a rebound off a Josh Nendadal shot past Knoxville goalie Joseph Murdaca to re-tie the game. Anthony McVeigh, however, gave the Bears a 3-2 lead going to the second intermission with a goal assisted by Dwyer Tschantz.
Ortiz again found the back of the net with just under seven minutes remaining to tie the game at three.
In overtime, Roanoke's Brad Riccardi was assessed an interference penalty with 1:10 left to give Knoxville a 4-on-3 power play, which they converted with 19 seconds left as Pietrantonio deflected a Jason Price pass past Henry Dill for the game-winning goal.
Dill stopped 28 shots for the Dawgs, while Murdaca was credited with 36 saves in the victory.
