After a tough loss in their only game last week, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs get two immediate cracks at redemption.
The Dawgs travel to Fayetteville this week for Friday and Saturday matchups with the Marksmen, who stung Roanoke with a late goal in a 4-3 victory last Friday at the Berglund Center.
Second-place Fayetteville (6-0-1) has won five games in a row, while the last-place Dawgs (1-5-1) have dropped four straight. Roanoke is 0-2 against the Marksmen this season, with both losses coming at home.
The Dawgs have conceded a league-worst 27 goals this season while scoring only 17.
Earlier this week, Roanoke signed defenseman Dominick Horvath while placing defenseman Lenny Caglianone on waivers. No. 3 goaltender Jake Theut was released following his three-game tryout.
Horvath played in college at Potsdam State and is embarking on his first professional season. Caglianone appeared in five games for Roanoke without recording a point. Theut played in two games (one start), going 0-1 with a 2.71 goals against average and .903 save percentage.
If the Dawgs are going to make a move in the standings, they’ll have to find a way to beat Fayetteville eventually. Ten of Roanoke’s first 22 games this season are against the Marksmen, including home matchups on Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Eve.
