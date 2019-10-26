The latest version of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs made an inauspicious debut on home ice during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen.
The team’s practice this week might focus on the penalty kill, given its repeated use. Or maybe it’s not needed considering the amount of time the Dawgs were able to work on the PK unit as players cut a groove in the ice parading to the sin bin.
Two of Fayetteville’s five goals came on the power play.
Roanoke was penalized 10 times and twice gave Fayetteville a 2-man advantage. The first time the Dawgs penalty kill were able to escape unscathed, but the second time was not as lucky. With Brant Sherwood in the box for roughing just 11 seconds into the second period, Travis Armstrong was sent off for kneeing at 1:04.
As time for Sherwood’s penalty was winding down, Donald Olivieri and Travis Jeke passed the puck back in forth in the high slot while Dawgs defenders Joe Sova, Vojtech Zemlicka and Everett Thompson packed in around goalie Stephen Klein.
Olivieri finally saw an opening and ripped a wrist shot into the upper left corner for Fayetteville’s second goal. The tally came in the same second Sherwood’s penalty expired, so technically it was during a 5-on-4 that allowed Armstrong out of the box.
The release of Armstrong proved important to the Dawgs only goal. At even strength, Jeke was whistled for slashing, giving the Dawgs a chance to run a power play. Just 30 seconds into the man advantage Jeff Jones scored on a perfect tap-tap-shoot play, giving the opening night crowd of 4,268 something to cheer.
Sherwood took the puck in the left circle, sent a pass across the slot to Shayne Morrissey who then fed it back to the left side to Jones as goalie Danny Tirone was still on the opposite side, anticipating a shot from Morrissey.
Jones’ first goal of the new campaign pulled the Dawgs within a goal at 2-1, but they got no more.
The Marksmen added three more goals in the third period.
Jake Schultz, skating in his first game for the Dawgs, is cut from the mold of his namesake Dave “The Hammer” Schultz. Jake Schultz earned a fighting major and a game misconduct with less than eight minutes remaining.
Schultz has now played in three professional games this season — two with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL after spending time in Roanoke’s training camp — and he has a fighting major in all three games.
Last season Schultz played for three teams, appearing in 23 games and racking up 118 penalty minutes.
The Dawgs will be back in Berglund Center on Saturday against Knoxville, the back end of a home-and-home that starts Friday in Knoxville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.