FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Luke Stork scored a pair of goals in a wild second period as the Fayetteville Marksmen skated to a 4-3 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Crown Coliseum on Saturday evening.
After Roanoke goalie Stephen Klein stopped the first of two penalty shots in the game just 2 minutes in, the Dawgs' Kyle Moore opened the scoring at the 4:52 mark. Brian Bowen drew the Marksmen level with a goal with 1:04 left in the first.
The second period saw a flurry of goals and penalties as one of Fayetteville's Friday-night heroes, Taylor McCloy, scored his third goal in two games 50 seconds into the frame.
Roanoke's Colton Wolter countered with the first of his two goals in the game at 7:20. Working with the power play, the Dawgs allowed a short-handed goal to Stork at the 12:09 mark to give the Marksmen back the lead before Wolter connected to tie the game again just 26 seconds later.
A pair of fights occurred in the period between Fayetteville's Beau McCue and Roanoke's Josh Nenadal at 17:06 and later between Alec Marsh and the Dawgs' Dallas Rossiter. The latter saw Rossiter get a game misconduct for an aggressor penalty, which allowed Stork to cash in on the ensuing power play with 43 seconds left in the second to give Fayetteville the eventual game-winning goal.
The Dawgs out-shot the Marksmen 11-6 in the final frame, but were unable to get anything past Blake Wojtala to tie the game. Klein made 32 saves for Roanoke, including a second Fayetteville penalty shot from Travis Jeke early in the third period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.