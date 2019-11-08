Minutes away from securing no worse than their first home point of the season, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs instead suffered another tough defeat.
Dylan Vander Esch scored the game-winning goal with 3:15 remaining, leading the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 4-3 victory over the Dawgs on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 2,670 at the Berglund Center.
First-place Fayetteville (6-0-1) won its fifth straight to stay unbeaten in regulation, while the Dawgs (1-5-1) dropped their fourth game in a row.
The building came alive with 10:16 remaining, when Roanoke’s Shayne Morrissey scored on the power play to tie the game at 3-3. Morrissey got a clean look from the right circle and slapped home the pass from Lincoln Griffin for his second goal of the game and his fourth of the season.
But as the clock ticked under four minutes in regulation, Roanoke got an unfortunate break when goaltender Michael Stiliadis had his helmet come off while making a save. The Dawgs had already entered the neutral zone and were headed the other way, but the equipment issue prompted a whistle and a faceoff in their defensive zone.
That proved fatal. Fayetteville won the faceoff and got the puck to Vander Esch, who already had one goal in the game. He slid all alone between the circles and ripped a shot past Stiliadis for the go-ahead tally.
Overall, Stiliadis was brilliant in relief of starting goalie Stephen Klein, stopping all the other 21 shots he faced.
Klein was pulled after the Marksmen took a 3-2 lead with 9:10 left in the second period, when Vander Esch beat him to the glove side with a sharp-angled shot.
Earlier in the period, Roanoke tied it at 2-2 when Morrissey scored from the doorstep with 17:48 remaining. Assists went to Josh Nenadal and Travis Armstrong.
A little more than a minute later, the Dawgs had an great opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty shot following a slashing call against Fayetteville’s Nick LeSage. Kyle Moore’s attempt was saved, however, by Marksmen goalie Blake Wojtala.
The Dawgs got on the board just 1:12 into the game courtesy of an odd-man rush. CJ Stubbs streaked down the right side of the ice and sent a centering pass to Aaron Huffnagle, who buried the shot for his first professional goal.
Fayetteville answered with two quick goals by Luke Stork. The first came on the power play with 9:04 remaining in the first period, while the second followed just 3:01 later on an assist from Taylor McCloy.
The Dawgs pulled their goalie and had a power-play opportunity over the final 58.2 seconds but could not score.
