KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeff Jones scored twice and added an assist, while C.J. Stubbs recorded an empty net goal and three assists as the Rail Yard Dawgs downed the Knoxville Ice Bears 7-4 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday evening.
With the win, Roanoke halted a nine-game winless streak.
Mac Jansen got Roanoke on the board first midway through the first period. Knoxville’s Jacob Benson tied the game with the first of his two goals , but Brad Riccardi tipped home a C.J. Stubbs shot to give the Dawgs the 2-1 lead at the first intermission.
Colton Wolter scored his team-leading sixth goal early in the second to put Roanoke up 3-1, but the Knoxville tied the game with goals from Anthony McVeigh and Scott Cuthrell by the six-minute mark. Jones then gave the Dawgs the 4-3 lead at the second break, scoring off a Stubbs’ fed at the 11:53 mark.
The Ice Bears wasted little time in retying the game as Benson netted his second just 98 seconds into the third period. But, after Knoxville seemed to be poised to take the lead on another man-advantage, Jones stole a pass and scored past replacement goalie Joseph Murdaca at the 14:05 mark to give Roanoke the lead for good at 5-4.
