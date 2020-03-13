Just like the major professional leagues and high-profile national sporting events such as the NCAA Tournament, pro teams and upcoming happenings closer to home are also in a state of flux.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were scheduled to get on the bus Thursday for an overnight trip to Birmingham when word came down from the league office that the season had been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A day later, the Dawgs remained in a holding pattern on what happens next. The SPHL voted to “monitor developments over the weekend” and reconvene early next week to decide how to proceed.
“It’s either going to be Monday or Tuesday,” Dawgs president Mickey Gray said Friday. “With these types of things, nobody wants to make an emotional decision, but nobody wants to sit around forever, either.”
The players will remain in town at least until a final decision is made. The Dawgs stand to lose seven home games — 25% of their 28-game home schedule — if the SPHL follows the lead of many other professional and college leagues and cancels the rest of its regular season, which is scheduled through April 4.
The Dawgs said they will update season ticket holders, sponsors and fans once more information becomes available.
“That’s everything that’s official right now,” Gray said of the SPHL’s statement from Thursday. “Obviously there was a lot of movement and happenings. The situation has changed a lot over the last three days, so the league decided that we needed to suspend, and we’re going to reconvene next week and discuss what the path forward is and what it can be.”
Some other annual events in Roanoke, including April’s Blue Ridge Marathon and May’s Scott Robertson Memorial junior golf tournament, are still on — for now.
Marathon officials stated in a release sent out on Friday that while the event is still on the calendar, organizers are not oblivious to the worldwide pandemic.
The race, scheduled for April 18, is part of a larger weekend of festivities, including the Down by Downtown music festival. The release said conversations ongoing between Roanoke officials, emergency services personnel and public health organizations.
The marathon, which is the largest fundraiser for the Roanoke Outside Foundation and its nonprofit partners, is a year-round operation, and does not allow refunds for runners who sign up.
However, a few other options will be available for those who are uneasy about running this year. They are still hoping most runners try to make this year’s race.
“Our race, or any race like this, has hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses incurred well before the start of the race; expenses that can’t carry over to a future date and that we lose,” race officials said in letter sent out to runners on Friday. “As a homegrown event that shares revenue with 15 nonprofits, we are not sure if we can weather a scenario in which every runner defers until next year. We want you to continue to meet the challenge of completing America’s Toughest Road Marathon.”
For those who don’t want to run in April, the entry can be deferred until 2021. They can also sign up to participate in a “virtual race,” which allows a runner to compete at his or her convenience, according to the letter.
The other option is to not run and simply donate the entry fee — $105 for those who sign up before the first deadline.
In the event of a postponement, entries can be applied to the 2021 race. The Blue Ridge Marathon is billed as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon” by various publications.
The Scott Robertson Memorial, scheduled for May 15-17, is also still accepting entries for its event.
Scott Robertson Memorial official Debbie Ferguson said Friday that there have been no alterations yet to plans for this year’s golf event at Roanoke County Club.
“There are still 18 days before the deadline,” said Ferguson, noting that she has been receiving applications on a daily basis, including one from France.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.