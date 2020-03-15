In a widely expected move, the SPHL announced Sunday that it is canceling the remainder of its regular season and playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lose seven home games — a quarter of their home schedule – and finish with a record of 16-22-9. Peoria and Fayetteville tied for the league lead with 71 points; the Dawgs were in sixth place but had been girding for a four-team battle for the final two playoff spots.
“The decision made to cancel the remainder of the regular season and playoffs was extremely difficult,” SPHL commissioner Doug Price said in a news release. “Difficult in the fact that it brings a premature end to what was shaping up to be a tremendous and potentially historic finish to the season. Two teams were tied for first place, two points separated third through sixth place, and one point separated the final four teams. We were all very excited for the last several weeks of hockey.
“But what was not difficult was knowing it was absolutely the responsible decision.”
It’s a decision that mirrors those made by many college and pro leagues in previous days. The SPHL had suspended its season on Thursday and planned to wait until at least Monday before making a final call, then changed its mind.
“It was a decision for our players, coaches and game officials,” Price said. “It was a decision for our fans, team staff and arena personnel. What we are all facing right now is bigger than the SPHL, bigger than hockey and bigger than sports.”
State mandates already had prevented multiple teams from playing until at least May 1, making any attempt at postponement untenable.
“Jeopardizing even one person’s health in an attempt to continue the season is not a risk we were willing to even remotely consider,” Price said.
The Dawgs said they will provide details on ticket refunds/exchanges in the coming days.
