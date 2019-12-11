It’s been a quiet week on the transactions front for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
That’s what happens in the SPHL when things go right.
Coming off their best performance of the season, the Dawgs look to build on their momentum this week when they host Fayetteville (Thursday) and Knoxville (Saturday).
The Dawgs (3-10-2) blasted Knoxville 6-1 last Saturday in their only game of the weekend. CJ Stubbs notched three points and Jake Theut made 28 saves as Roanoke moved out of sole possession of last place and into a tie with Macon.
The victory — Roanoke’s second in three games — followed weeks of roster shuffling as the Dawgs suffered through a nine-game winless streak. That month-long stretch was the longest dry spell for any team in the SPHL this season.
Building on the win will be a challenge, however. Roanoke has lost all five meetings this season to Fayetteville (11-2-1) which is tied for second in the league standings behind Peoria. Luke Stork and Taylor McCloy have scored five goals apiece against the Dawgs, while Brian Bowen and Dylan Vander Esch have four each.
Roanoke has regularly found itself playing from behind against the Marksmen. Fayetteville has outscored the Dawgs 8-2 in the first period of their meetings this year – a trend Roanoke will need to reverse.
On Saturday, Knoxville (11-4-1) will come into the Berglund Center looking for payback for last week’s result. The Ice Bears are led offensively by Anthony McVeigh and Marly Quince with nine goals apiece, while Ricky Kramer leads the SPHL with 16 assists.
Jeff Jones remains Roanoke’s leading scorer with 13 points (six goals, seven assists), while Stubbs is next with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).
Theut’s victory over Knoxville was his first of the season in five decisions, but he leads the team with a 2.96 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. Both of those statistics would rank among the top 10 in the league if he had enough games to qualify.
