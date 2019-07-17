DANVILLE — Saul Torres went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs as the Pulaski Yankees picked up their seventh straight win, knocking off the Danville Braves 5-1 on Wednesday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
The Yankees drew first blood in the top of the fourth inning. After Chad Bell reached first on a fielder’s choice, Torres doubled to left for Pulaski’s first hit of the game to score Bell .
Ryder Green led off the sixth inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Bell and moved to third on a passed ball. Torres then jumped on a 3-1 pitch for a single, left plating Green with his second RBI of the game.
A single, a walk and a wild pitch put Danville runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the sixth. But two strikeouts by Randy Vasquez and a groundout to first ended the threat and Yanks came away unscathed.
Pulaski added another run in the top of the seventh when Nelson Alvarez led off with a triple and scored on a balk by Danville pitcher Deyvis Julian.
The Yankees added to their run total in the ninth inning when Alvarez led off with a single and Borinquen Mendez reached on a throwing error, putting runners on second and third. Alvarez scored on a groundout by Antonio Cabello. Bell then delivered with a two-out single to score Mendez.
The Braves avoided the shutout with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Willie Carter was hit by a pitch and scored on three wild pitches by Yankees reliever Elvis Peguero.
Vasquez gained his second win of the season. He threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.
The teams meet again Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for game two of the three-game series.