GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Pulaski Yankees and the Greenville Reds met Saturday at Pioneer Park in a doubleheader to make up for Friday’s rainout with the Yankees sweeping 5-2 in both games that went eight innings each.
In the opener, The Yanks took the lead in the first when Anthony Volpe led off with a double, moved to third on an Antonio Cabello single and scored on a Roberto Chirinos groundout.
Borinquen Mendez tripled to lead off the third and scored on a Chirinos double.
The Reds tied the score in the fifth on an RBI triple by Danny Lantigua and a run scoring single by Carlos Reina.
In the eighth inning, Mendez was placed on second per the pace-of-play rule and scored on a Cabello double. Chirinos drove in his third run with a double and scored on a Gustavo Campero triple.
Winning pitcher Mitch Spence struck out the side to pick up his first win of the season in two innings of relief, not allowing a base runner.
In the nightcap, Chirinos and Cabello led off the first with back-to-back singles. Chirinos moved to third on a Ryder Green fly and scored on a double steal.
A Danielito Remy double, a wild pitch and a single by Ivan Johnson tied the score in the third.
Campero led off the seventh with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error from the outfield and scored on two wild pitches.
The Reds tied the score when, with two outs, Lantigua doubled and scored on a Justin Gomez single.
Jake Farrell was placed on second and scored on a throwing error on a Cabello bunt. Green and Chad Bell singled, Bell stole second and both scored on a Saul Torres single.
The series finale will be Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.