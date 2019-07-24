BLUEFIELD. W.Va.— Saul Torres’ solo homer and Anthony Volpe stealing home highlighted a 4-2 Pulaski Yankees win over the Bluefield Blue Jays Wednesday night at Bowen Field.
The Yankees started the scoring when Madison Santos led off the second with a double and scored on a Nelson B. Alvarez single to left.
In the third, Saul Torres launched a 0-1 pitch over the left-center field wall to put Pulaski up 2-0.
Anthony Volpe singled to open the fifth, moved to second on a wild throw on a pickoff attempt, advanced to third on Roberto Chirinos’ groundout and then stole home to put the Yanks up by three.
The Jays got on the board in the sixth with an RBI single by Spencer Horwitz who eventually scored on a wild pitch to close within a run .
The Yankees added an insurance run in the ninth when Antonio Cabello singled, made it to third on a wild throw on a pickoff attempt and scored on a groundout by Volpe.
Jhonatan Munoz picked up his third win of the season and Hayden Wesneski shut out the Jays, allowing only one baserunner over the last three innings, to gain his first save.
Pulaski is now 18-0 when scoring first.
ON DECK: The two teams will meet Thursday for the series finale with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.