BRISTOL — Ken Waldichuk, Reid Anderson, Tyler Johnson and Derek “Cowboy” Craft combined to toss a four-hitter as the Pulaski Yankees posted their first shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over the Bristol Pirates on Monday night at Boyce Cox Field.
Anderson picked up the win in relief throwing three innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Starting pitcher Waldichuk threw three no-hit innings striking out five and Johnson and Craft finished off the Pirates splitting the final three innings.
The Yankees got on the board in the second inning when Saul Torres singled and scored on Spencer Henson’s triple to go on top 1-0.
In the third inning, Anthony Volpe led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch by Luis Arrieta and scored as the result of a throwing error on a ground ball hit by Antonio Cabello.
Torres then singled to left driving in two runs following a single by Roberto Chirinos and another wild pitch.
Consecutive walks to Ryder Green, Torres, Madison Santos and Henson put Pulaski up 5-0 in the fifth inning.
Both Torres and Henson went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs each with Torres scoring one run.
The Yankees have the day off Tuesday but return to action on Wednesday to start a seven-day home stand with a three-game series with the Bluefield Blue Jays. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Calfee Park.