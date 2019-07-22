PULASKI — The Pulaski Yankees belted three home runs and held off a Burlington Royals comeback attempt to notch a 6-5 win to take the series two games to one Monday night at Calfee Park in front of an announced 2,701 fans.
The Yanks opened the scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Chad Bell in the bottom of the first. On the season, Pulaski is now 17-0 when scoring first.
In the second, following a Nelson B. Alvarez walk, Anthony Volpe launched an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall to put the Yankees up 3-0.
Alvarez hit the second Pulaski dinger with a two-out solo shot to right in the fourth.
In the fifth, Ryder Green singled and Bell followed with a two-out, two-run homer and Pulaski led 6-0.
The Royals closed the gap in the sixth on a two-run homer by Vinnie Pasquantino and a solo shot by Michael Massey.
Run scoring singles by Pasquantino and David Hollie cut the Yankee lead to 6-5 in the eighth.
Nelvin Correa remained unbeaten on the season picking up his fourth win, throwing six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Nelson L. Alvarez gained his first save by retiring the Royals in the ninth and forcing a groundout with the tying run on second to end the game.
ON DECK: The Yankees travel to Bluefield on Wednesday for the first game of a three-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.