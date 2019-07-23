BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Pulaski Yankees hitting woes reared its ugly head again as they fell subject to a four hitter in a 10-1 shellacking by the Bluefield Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Bowen Field.
The Yankees avoided the shutout when Ryder Green led off the top of the ninth with a solo homer to left field. Other than the Green dinger, the Pulaski offense consisted of singles by Antonio Cabello, Anthony Volpe and Chad Bell.
Winning pitcher Jol Concepcion, who retired the first 12 batters he faced, threw six innings, gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. The Blue Jays’ pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts on the night.
Davis Schneider, playing in his seventh game with Bluefield after a stint with the Vancouver Canadians in the Class A Short Season League and entering the game hitting .435 for the Jays, drove in three runs with a two-run homer and an RBI single. Scotty Bradley added a solo shot and a run-scoring single for the Jays.
Pulaski had an opportunity to cut into a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases, but Green flew out to left to quell the rally.
Randy Vasquez picked up his first loss of the season, giving up five runs on five hits with one strikeout and four walks in 4 2/3 innings of work.
ON DECK: The two teams will meet Wednesday for the second game of the three-game series with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.