KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Pulaski Yankees put on one of their best scoring performances of the season in knocking off the Kingsport Mets 11-5 on Sunday to take the weekend Big Apple-achian Rivalry two games to one .
The Yankees got on the board in the third with two outs when Ryder Green walked, Chad Bell singled and Roberto Chirinos launched an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer.
Brett Baty got the first Mets hit with a solo home run to right-center in the fourth.
A two-run double by Baty and a run-scoring single by Jaylen Palmer put the Mets ahead in the sixth.
Jose Martinez and Anthony Volpe each singled to lead off the seventh. After two straight outs, Bell and Chirinos walked to tie the score. A two-run single by Saul Torres and a run-scoring single by Madison Santos put the Yankees back on top 7-4.
An RBI single by Sebastian Espino brought the Mets within two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Yankees added to their lead when Martinez hit the first pitch of eighth inning for a solo homer. Volpe then walked, stole second, advanced to third on an Antonio Cabello single and scored on a wild pitch. Bell then hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to put Pulaski up 11-5.
Hayden Wesneski sat the Mets down in the eighth and Jackson Bertsch retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the win.
The Yankees have the day off Monday and will return to action on Tuesday when they will host the Danville Braves to start a three-game set. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.