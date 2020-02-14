The Pulaski Yankees are adding 800 seats to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park and changing some of their ticket pricing for the 2020 season.

The club announced Thursday that all the new seats will be located in left field behind the PSK Party Deck, with construction beginning this month.

Pulaski general manager Betsy Haugh said the seats will better accommodate large crowds that have come out on fireworks and theme nights. The Yankees drew a record crowd of 4,869 on July 3 last season on their way to leading the Appalachian League with an average of 2,821 per game.

All seating along the third base line that was previously general admission will now become reserved, as GA moves to the new bleacher seating. Additionally, a party deck GA ticket will be required to access the party deck, with drink rail or table seating available on a first come, first served basis.

Ticket prices for the 2020 season are: $6 GA, $10 party deck GA, $10 reserved and $12 club. Groups of 10 or more can receive a $1 discount per ticket by purchasing in advance with a member of the Yankees front office staff. Senior citizens (65+) and military members will continue to receive a $1 discount on tickets.

The Yankees open their 34-game home schedule on June 22.

