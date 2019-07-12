PULASKI — Pulaski’s eight-run, seventh inning surge brought the Yankees a come-from-behind 9-3 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Friday night at Calfee Park.
Pulaski’s Ryder Green, Chad Bell and Saul Torres hit consecutive singles in the first inning, with Green scoring on Torres’ hit.
PK Morris hit a two-out solo homer in the second to tie the score for the Jays.
Angel Camacho’s sacrifice fly and triples by Eric Rivera and Miguel Hiraldo put Bluefield up 3-1 by the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of that inning, Pulaski’s Madison Santos reached base on an error and advanced to third on Jake Pries’ single.
An error by right fielder Scotty Bradley on Jake Farrell’s fly ball scored Santos and put runners on second and third. Borinquen Mendez then singled, driving in both runners to put the Yankees ahead.
Mendez scored on Green’s single followed by a two-run single by Torres. Santos then belted a double that plated two more Yankee runs.
Derek Craft sat the Jays down in the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the win.
ON DECK: The Yankees play host to the Bristol Pirates in a four-game series starting on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.