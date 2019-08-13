ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Three Pulaski Yankees pitchers combined to shut out the Elizabethton Twins 1-0 in a game called due to rain with two outs in the top of the ninth Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
With the win, the Yanks clinched their fifth straight series win and are now 27-2 on the season when scoring first.
Leonardo Pestana, who entered the game with an 8.28 ERA, gained the win throwing five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking two. Kevin Milam tossed two innings and Mitch Spence one as the duo did not allow a hit.
The Yankees scored an unearned run in the fourth inning when Ryder Green singled, stole second, advanced to third on a Chad Bell groundout and scored on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt from Twins’ catcher Janigson Villalobos.
In the sixth, Elizabethton loaded the bases with no outs. Milam entered the game and with a strikeout, a pop out and a fly out retired the side to preserve the shutout.
Pulaski was held to two hits with Ryder Green and Robert Javier getting a single each.
The Yankees remain 4 ½ games in front of the Burlington Royals, which downed Greeneville 3-1, in the Appalachian League East Division.
Pulaski is off on Wednesday and begins a six-day home stand that starts with a three-game series with the Kingsport Mets, with the first pitch of the opener scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.